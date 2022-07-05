The Coastal Plain League is filled with players from big-time college programs, representing the ACC, SEC and Big Ten.
It’s players from the smaller programs, however, that are getting it done this season.
Just look at the Marlins.
An outstanding pitching staff has propelled the team to a CPL-best 22-7 record.
Morehead City has four of the top six strikeout artists in the league.
Logan Garza (Texas A&M Kingsville), Tyler Wehrle (Tiffin), Reece Wissinger (Southeastern) and Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) rank second, third, fourth and sixth, respectively.
Garza has 40 strikeouts, followed by Wehrle with 38, Wissinger 34 and Hickey 32.
Wehrle leads the CPL by holding opposing batters to a .155 average and ranks second with a 1.85 ERA. Wissinger is second in the league with four saves.
Texas A&M Kingsville and Tiffin are Division II, Southeastern is NAIA, and Tarleton State is Division I, playing in the Western Athletic Conference.
The Marlins’ offense doesn’t have any slouches either, and none of the top players represent powerhouse DI programs.
Ben Watson (Elizabethtown College) leads the CPL with a .414 batting average and a .517 on-base percentage. He is also second with a .571 slugging percentage, tied for third with eight doubles and 13th with 19 runs.
Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) is tied for first in the league with 28 runs, tied for third with eight doubles, tied for sixth with 19 RBI, 13th with a .325 average and 17th with a .415 on-base percentage.
Tuffy McGwire (Quinnipiac) is third in the CPL with a .469 on-base percentage.
Elizabethtown College is Division III, Belmont-Abbey is Division II, and Quinnipiac is Division I, playing in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.