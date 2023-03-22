LA GRANGE — The East Carteret boys tennis team played its fifth straight match on Thursday, losing 7-2 at North Lenoir.
The Mariners (1-4) will play two more road matches – at Havelock (1-5) on Thursday and at Epiphany (2-5) on Monday – before playing its first “home” match at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport on March 31 against Wake Christian Academy (1-2).
North Lenoir improved to 4-3 with the win over East.
The Mariners only won one singles matchup, with No. 4 Charlie Morris defeating Josh Hardy 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 in the lone tiebreaker set of the match. Aidan Guthrie at No. 3 also pushed his match with Zachary Yarus to a competitive 6-4, 6-2 score.
In doubles, East’s win came at No. 3, where Sawyer Devan and Andrew Maier teamed up to defeat Jack Jones and Jared Carlyle 8-4. The Mariners’ Trey Austin and Jack Nowacek fell by a close 8-6 score at No. 1 to Austin Williams and Casey Alston.
Here are results of the match:
North Lenoir 7, East Carteret 2
Singles
No. 1: Austin Williams (NL) def. Trey Austin (EC), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2: Casey Alston (NL) def. Jack Nowacek (EC), 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3: Zachary Yarus (NL) def. Aidan Guthrie (EC), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 4: Charlie Morris (EC) def. Josh Hardy (NL), 2-6, 6-4 (10-5).
No. 5: Maddox Smith (NL) def. Gardner Gooch (EC), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 6: Jared Carlyle (NL) def. Ayush Malhotra (EC), 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Alston/Williams (NL) def. Austin/Nowacek (EC), 8-6.
No. 2: Smith/Yarus (NL) def. Guthrie/Morris (EC), 8-3.
No. 3: Sawyer Devan/Andrew Maier (EC) def. Jack Jones/Carlyle (NL), 8-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.