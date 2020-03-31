An argument can be made that March-April is the best two-month sports stretch.
March includes the most exciting event of the year in the form of the NCAA Basketball Tournament. That alone would be plenty, but the NBA and NHL play their final full month of their regular season schedules. And then there’s MLB’s opening day that has taken place in the final few days of the month.
April features perhaps the best back-to-back events of the year with the Final Four and The Masters. The NBA and NHL playoffs begin, and the NFL Draft has become a big deal. There is also the Indy 500 and part of the French Open, the Boston Marathon, the first two legs of the Triple Crown, the conclusion of the English Premier League season and often the Champions League final.
September-October is the only other two-month run that even compares.
In September, football is finally back in earnest with both college and NFL teams hitting the field, the MLB regular season coming to an end, the second half of the U.S. Open (tennis) taking place, Ryder Cup beginning (every two years) and the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Playoffs starting.
The MLB playoffs occur in October, including the World Series, which helps the month be the only one on the calendar with MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL, as the latter two start, and not to mention college football hitting its mid-point and the buzz for college basketball beginning.
Regardless of your preference, the fact remains, we’re missing out on one of the best times of the year for sports, which begs the question: what are you doing now with your free time?
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
