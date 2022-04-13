OCEAN — Cora’s Taylor dedication and commitment to soccer has been undeniable over the past five years.
The Croatan senior has traveled to Wilmington four to five days a week each fall season to play with her Hammerheads club team.
“My family has sacrificed so much for me,” she said. “I’m so thankful.”
Taylor said at one point her family traded in an automobile to get one with better gas mileage. When she earned her driver’s license, her parents were pretty pleased.
“They were like, ‘Here’s the keys. Hhave fun driving to Wilmington,’” she said.
The talented midfielder said it never occurred to her to quit. She felt her game was elevated playing on a high-level team with every member but a few committed to Division I colleges.
“We would sit down and have a conversation, and my mom would ask me if I was sure if I wanted to do it,” Taylor said. “And every single year, my answer was the same. It was ‘yes.’ To get to the next level, I had to push myself and keep going.”
Her determination has paid off with a scholarship to Campbell University. She is only the second girls soccer player from Croatan to commit to a DI program, following Tori Riggs who signed with East Carolina in 2015.
Sacrificing time and energy playing soccer in the fall with her club team and in the spring with Croatan hasn’t hurt her classwork. She sports a 3.91 GPA.
“If I am anywhere close to a B, I consider it failing,” Taylor said. “My mom has always made me focus on my grades, and I’m glad she did.”
At Campbell, she plans on majoring in exercise science. After time spent considering a career in physical therapy, she learned the occupation wasn’t exactly for her.
“I found out I can’t deal with peoples’ feet,” she said with a laugh.
And so she decided to place her focus as far away from the feet as possible.
“I’m interested in the psychological side, so I thought about becoming a sports psychologist,” she said. “I did gymnastics for a while, and I dealt with some mental blocks, and in soccer, too, so I thought maybe I should try that.”
Anyone who’s watched Taylor play soccer wouldn’t imagine she’s had any problems on the pitch. She was named last year to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association 2A All-State Team after tying for the team lead with 11 assists and posting seven goals, including a number of game-winners.
Her playing days began early.
“I’ve been playing since I was 3,” she said. “I started with my dog chasing me in the yard while I was dribbling the ball. My mom asked me if I wanted to play soccer when I got a little older, and I said, ‘If it involves kicking the ball, yeah sure.”
She’s known nothing but success at Croatan.
Although much of her career has been dominated by “what might have been.”
The Cougars captured the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference title last season with an 11-0-1 mark, and remained unbeaten until the third round of the 2A state playoffs where they fell 1-0 to Clinton in a game the opposing coach admitted his team stole.
Many observers thought Croatan, which finished the year 14-1-1 and ranked ninth in the 2A classification by MaxPreps, had state championship potential.
“I thought that too,” Taylor said. “I was so distraught, knowing it was our seniors’ last game, and how we lost. It was tough. I felt like we should have won. We had the chances – we just couldn’t finish.”
The Cougars’ season also came to an end versus Clinton in a freshman season for Taylor that saw her post eight goals and eight assists. They dropped a 2-1 contest in the fourth round and finished with a 21-4 record and 14-0 mark in the Coastal 8.
The team brought back nearly its entire roster from that squad, which ended fourth in the MaxPreps 2A rankings, but the next season was cut short after just four games by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was so upset,” Taylor said. “I had torn my meniscus and had surgery, and the day I was released to play, we had to stop because of COVID. I remember I ran out to practice to let everyone know I could play, and (coach Paul) Slater said the season was over.”
Taylor leads Croatan with five goals and two assists this season for a team that has started 4-3-1 and 3-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Cougars have won four in a row after starting 0-3-1.
“At first it was rocky because everyone was new to each other and we have a different style of play, but now we’re starting to click and it’s looking a lot better,” Taylor said. “I also knew it was going to be a harder season since we’re 3A, and I knew we would be challenged by our schedule.”
Here are a few of Taylor’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Iron Giant.”
Favorite TV Show: “Stranger Things.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Scooby-Doo.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Khalid.
Favorite Song: “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kid Cudi.
Favorite Book: “The Race” by Richard North Patterson.
Favorite Team: Manchester City F.C.
Favorite Athlete: Ronaldinho.
Favorite Vacation: Universal Studios
Favorite Hobby: Soccer.
Favorite Subject: Math/science.
Favorite Quote: “She is led by the Word, not the world.”
Favorite Food: Sushi.
Favorite Drink: Water.
Favorite Restaurant: Musashi.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: Scoring my first international goal in Denmark.
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Vanzant.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Blaring my music.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: @chowderthegoldendood.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Morgan Whallen, Ronaldinho, Ed Tarbutton, Trent Tarbutton and Messi.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Matthew McCray, Adam Dweikat, Owen Bellamy, Kaygen Forsythe, Gentry Straub and Paul Slater.
Items For A Deserted Island: Lots of water, lots of food, tent, toilet paper and friends.
