We just got through a sleet/freezing, rain/snow event and several days of sub-freezing temperatures. At times like this, no, I don’t think of sugar plums dancing in my head, but the possibility of a speckled trout stun event…troutsicles.
Now with the prospect of another such wintry event later this week, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries just put out a request for citizen reporting of possible cold-stun events.
So-called, cold-stun events can occur when water temperatures drop rapidly and persist into the low 40s or into the 30s, causing the fish to lose control of their swimming control and float to the surface upside-down (they have swim bladders) where they may freeze and die.
There is always a debate on what the cold-stun temperature for a trout is, but recent studies indicate it is somewhere around 39 to 41 degrees or so, but the stunning of the fish is not instantaneous. It takes some sustained time at or around a critical-stun temperature to incapacitate the fish, and it may also somewhat depend on the fish’s age.
So, just a rapid drop in water temperature of a short duration will not cause a major trout kill, but would mainly impact fish in very shallow back-creek waters. Also, many fish may feel the drop in temperature and have enough time to escape into deeper water in time to protect themselves. Where major trout kills occur, the temperature drops rapidly, often preceded by snowfall, which (the snow and sinking cold-water runoff) also will contribute to rapid-water cooling, then followed by an extended cold air and water temperatures, with water temperatures holding in the 30s for several days.
Over the past years, I have monitored suspected cold-stun events, which generally occur in late December, as well as in January and February, and recently included January 2010, a separate event in December 2010, and others in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017 and most recently, a bad event in January of 2018, affecting not only trout, but red and black drum, flounder, striped mullet and other overwintering species. Over my time in North Carolina, it seems we average a stun event every two to three years, not as uncommon as one might think.
Regulatory management of these events was generally haphazard and without guidelines on identifying a cold-stun event and how to react to these natural fish kills. Finally in 2016, with the need and public pressure to come up with more objective, quantifiable criteria to evaluate cold-stun events and imposing of closures, quantitative guidelines were enacted. In addition, the state was divided into three cold-stun management areas – northern, central and southern, with Carteret County in the central region. In addition to help quantitate water temperatures, 80 temperature sensors in 55 locations were placed throughout the state to monitor in key riverine and estuarine waters.
Knowing that the spotted sea trout’s loss of equilibrium occurs at 38 degrees, with a nearly 100-percent mortality at sustained 37.5-degrees and below and with 41 degrees resulting in 50% mortality and finally 44 degrees very low mortality, criteria were set up to flag water temperatures that would likely cause 50-percent mortality. These temperature triggers were also to be followed up by visual verification of dead fish. If confirmed, the harvest of trout would be suspended and continued through the spawning peak of May and June to preserve what was left of the breeding stock.
This is where you and I, as citizen scientists, get into the act. Such spotted sea trout cold-stun events can be reported at any time to the N.C. Marine Patrol at 1-800-682-2632 or during regular business hours to division biologist Jason Rock at 252-808-8091 or Jason.Rock@ncdenr.gov.
If reporting a spotted sea trout cold-stun event, please provide where (the specific location) and when (date and time) the cold stun was observed, along with your contact information. Fingers crossed, as I write this report, I have not heard of any events so far. Hopefully if we get another blast of wintry weather later this week, we will again be spared dead fish. By the way, please be advised that during a harvest closure, NO possession of spotted sea trout is allowed from fishing or scooping up of dying or dead fish until the harvest ban has been rescinded.
It is interesting to note that North Carolina or southern Virginia were traditionally the northern range of the spotted sea trout. More recently, specks have become a fish targeted as far north as New Jersey, probably an effect of climate change. I lived and fished the waters in Delaware in the mid to late 1980s into the early 1990s, and the only sea trout I ever heard of or caught were the weakfish, aka gray trout. That is quite the change in a few short years.
For my summary of cold-stun events here in central coast of North Carolina and the full guidelines check out: https://www.ncoif.com/vulnerability-of-the-spotted-sea-trout-to-cold-trout-stun-events/ and https://www.ncoif.com/cold-stun-guidelines-121416/.
Finally, just a midwinter thought: time to start thinking of shad? Check out the Facebook Shad Group. The first fish are probably only weeks away. https://www.facebook.com/groups/482667101779160.
