OCEAN — To say Ryan Simcic has been a welcome addition to the Croatan swim team this season would be quite an understatement.
The transfer from Virginia won four events Saturday with personal records each time to lead the boys team to the first regional championship in program history.
“It was quite a feeling, honestly, moving to a new school and immediately winning a regional championship,” he said.
Simcic (pronounced sim-sick) took first in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle while also helping lead the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay victories.
“I did not expect to win all of them,” he said. “I’ve had a common competitor in the individual meets, and we’ve been back and forth on who wins what. I knew it was going to be a close meet, so I had to put everything I had into it.”
The Croatan junior and West Carteret senior Briggs Cloutier traded victories during the 3A Coastal Conference season in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Simcic took the 50 in 21.88 ahead of Cloutier in 22.15 at the regional. He then timed in with a 47.42 in the 100 to beat Cloutier’s 48.91.
“We’ve got a little rivalry going,” he said. “I wasn’t sure about the 50. I was more confident in the 100 than I was the 50. I didn’t expect to win by those margins. Most of our races throughout the season have been by a tenth of a second, or something. Our races are usually very close.”
He improved his personal record in the 50 by almost half a second and dropped about a second and a half in the 100. His splits in the two relays were also his top times of the season.
“Everything felt good,” he said. “It felt like the perfect conditions. I just felt good in the water that day.”
The meet started with Simcic joining Nathan Michalowicz, Harrison Milano and Paul Padgett in the 200-medley relay with a triumph in 1:43.85. The West team of Cameron Johnson, Kai Taylor, Colton Ellis and Cloutier finished second in 1:45.28.
“I was more confident in the relays,” Simcic said. “I was pretty sure we were going to win. As soon as I saw my split time in the 200, I knew it was going to be a very good meet.”
The 200 medley win was even more impressive considering the quartet was utilizing safe starts during their legs in order to avoid disqualifying. The conservative approach had Simcic needing to make up time when he got in the water on the anchor leg.
“We expected the meet to be really tight, so we couldn’t afford to DQ, because a DQ could cause us to lose the meet,” he said.
His day ended with a win in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:30.61 with Simcic and Michalowicz teaming up with Matej Roth and Rylan Feimster.
Wins in those events helped the boys not just win the regional, but dominate. They registered 351 points to pull away from First Flight with 263.
Simcic started swimming in fourth grade but took a few years off to run track and cross country. Injuries in those sports, however, returned him to swimming full-time and year-round as a junior. He found success immediately in high school at a 4A school in Virginia by qualifying for the state meet as a freshman.
“It was a lot more competition at that level, so I was just glad I was pulling my weight for the team and having a good time, but not as good as I am now,” he said.
The move from Virginia to the North Carolina coast is not his first. The son of a U.S. Coast Guardsman, he previously lived in Alabama, Florida, Texas, California and Maryland. His longest stint was four years in Maryland.
“I hope to stay here throughout high school,” he said. “I’d like to finish here.”
Simcic next has his eyes set on the state meet this weekend. He’s seeded third in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events and is expecting a tough go of it.
“But there is always a chance,” he said. “Finishing first would be pretty cool. Even a small amount of time can mean the difference in a few places, so you have to have the absolute perfect race.”
In addition to preparing for that meet, his mind is occupied with the next step in his education. Simcic sports a 4.3 GPA and is interested in a computer science major with hopes of entering the cybersecurity field.
Swimming at the next level is also on the table.
“It's a very close swim team here,” he said. “It’s like family. We’re always laughing at practice. We have a great time. I’d like to have that in college. It doesn’t need to be a super serious DI school. It could be DIII. If I’m in the pool with friends, having a good time, I can be happy with it.”
Here are a few of Simcic’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Jurassic World.”
Favorite TV Show: “Lucifer.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Ben 10.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Imagine Dragons.
Favorite Song: “Natural” by Imagine Dragons.
Favorite Book: “The Bible.”
Favorite Team: Pittsburgh Steelers.
Favorite Athlete: Caeleb Dressel.
Favorite Vacation: South Carolina to get my dog.
Favorite Hobby: Hanging with the boys.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “One man can be a crucial ingredient on a team, but one man cannot make a team.” – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Favorite Food: Watermelon.
Favorite Drink: Lipton tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Golden Corral.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning my reginal events.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Mikaela Worsinger.
Favorite Sport: Swimming.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Nathan Michalowics’ pre-race motivational speech.
Favorite Website/App: Rocket League Sideswipe.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Crystal Coast Aquatics.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: My mom, my dad, my sister, Nathan Michalowicz and Kate Wilson.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Nathan Michalowicz, Kate Wilson, Luke Kahrimanovic, Harrison Milano, Rylan Feimster and coach Mikaela Worsinger.
Items For A Deserted Island: A water filtration system, a knife, a fishing net, a swimsuit and a pair of goggles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.