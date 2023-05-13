MOREHEAD CITY — There are a few names synonymous with West Carteret athletics.
Gordy Patrick, Billy Widgeon and Craig McClanahan, just to name a few. Coaches who bled red, white and blue.
Now add Mark Mansfield’s name to that list.
After 24 years on the Patriots’ bench coaching basketball, he’s decided to call it a career.
“I don’t know if it is good or bad, but that is probably a true statement, I do bleed red, white and blue,” Mansfield said. “Everybody has to stop sometime. Some of us are lucky enough to stop on our own terms, others have it done for them. I’ll miss the kids, the competition, the practices, my assistant coaches. I’ll miss all of it.”
Mansfield led the boys varsity team to its second-best four-year run in school history. The Patriots went 76-21 overall with two straight trips to the regional finals and won three conference championships, going 34-6 in league play.
Widgeon led West to an 87-24 overall mark from 1983-1986 with a state championship and a trip to the regional final and three league titles with a 36-3 conference mark. Mansfield was a senior starter on the 1985 state championship team.
“We went to back-to-back regional finals, and the last time it happened is when he was here as a player, so every time we’ve gone, he’s been here,” Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “He’s in rarified air at West Carteret. It’s hard to argue with what he did. He leaves massive shoes behind to fill.”
Turner pointed to not only the success Mansfield enjoyed as part of the basketball program, but his commitment to it as well.
“There was a time when he coached JV boys, coached varsity girls, and assisted with the varsity boys,” he said. “Imagine those evenings for him when it came to practices and game nights. He doesn’t have to prove his colors. He has shown them. He’s done his part.”
Mansfield has been a part of every basketball team at the school.
He’s been the varsity boys coach for the past four years after serving as an assistant for 20, coached JV boys for 16, and coached varsity girls for two seasons and assisted for two seasons.
Mansfield cited his age and his family as reasons to step away.
“I’m getting ready to turn 57 and my dad died around 60 and Craig did too,” he said. “A lot of that weighed into my decision. Tomorrow is not promised.”
He has three children – Megan, Michael and Maddie. Maddie is the youngest and will be graduating from West in a few weeks.
“I want to spend time with my children,” he said. “I’ve spent a lot of time with other people’s children. I can travel in the winter. If I’m coaching basketball, I can’t do that.”
He married his high school sweetheart Joni, and many of their years together have been centered around basketball.
“I’m married to a woman who has been very gracious to me through the years, sitting in those bleachers since 1983 watching me play basketball,” Mansfield said. “We went to UNC Greensboro, and she put up with watching me play there, too. She’s watched a lot of basketball. It's time to take her some places and spend some more time with her.”
Mansfield still has plenty on his plate.
He’s a real estate broker, business owner, has served as a county commissioner for more than eight years, a board member for Carteret Health Care for nearly seven years, and a board member for the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority for nearly six years.
He previously served on the Carteret County Board of Education for three years, was a three-term president of the Crystal Coast MLS and past president of the Carteret County Association of Realtors.
“I guess you could say I love Carteret County as much as I love West Carteret,” he said. “You want to help people, you want to serve, give back to the community. I think John F. Kennedy said it best, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.’ I think that happens best at the local level. The world would be a better place if we all served.”
