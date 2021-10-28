JACKSON SPRINGS — A pair of Croatan girls golfers participated in the 3A state tournament on Monday and Tuesday.
Parker Marion tied for 50th by shooting 104 on the first day and 103 on the second to total 207 on the Gray Course at Foxfire Resort. Nicole Hassi tied for 64th with a 101-116 two-day outing to shoot 217.
Eastern Alamance’s Emily Mathews won her second consecutive state championship by shooting 75-69 to total an even-par 144 and beat the 78-golfer field by 12 shots. She led by just three shots after the first day.
Jacksonville’s Sanaa Carter shot 156 with a steady 78-78 two-day performance to grab the runner-up spot. She held off South Brunswick’s Jillian Fatkin who shot 77-80 to total 157.
Fike (plus 133) outlasted Union Pines (plus 136) by three shots in the team standings to win the state title.
Fike was led by Bree Council, who finished tied for seventh with a 168. Avery Briley tied for 23rd with a 186 to contribute to the effort. The pair was joined by teammate Morgan Harold who finished tied for 54th with a 211.
