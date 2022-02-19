MOREHEAD CITY — Normally, Joe DeCampo knows when an event is planned at a West Carteret basketball game.
Not so, however, when an event is a surprise planned for him. The basketball emcee was caught totally off guard when the school honored him at a recent game for his 20 years of service on the microphone.
“I was very surprised, I had no idea,” DeCampo said. “Honestly, I was overwhelmed with the amount of appreciation the players and the fans gave me.”
Assistant boys coach Robert Lancaster called DeCampo out to the middle of the court where he presented him with a plaque recognizing his two decades of devotion to the programs. Players from both the boys and girls teams flooded DeCampo with offerings of thanks and congratulations. The gym even broke out in a “Joe” chant, including the visiting Croatan fans.
The brief ceremony was well deserved considering DeCampo’s love for the two basketball programs and the effort he has put in during his time at the mic. Lancaster spoke on his dedication and care for the details, in particular.
“He’s really meticulous,” Lancaster said.
“He gets the rosters of the opposing teams and makes sure he knows how to pronounce everyone’s names. That’s a little easier nowadays with stuff like MaxPreps, but he was doing that way before where you sometimes had to call the schools or get rosters faxed to you to find out.”
DeCampo is adamant about making sure he correctly pronounces the names of the visiting players because he knows how important it is to their family members. He had two children come through the school’s athletic program, so he puts in the extra measures to ensure his accuracy.
“I found over the years that the majority of the mistakes I have made have been due to a lack of preparation,” he said. “So, I really try to make sure I’m ready when the game starts.”
DeCampo doesn’t stop at just knowing the names either. If highlight clips are available from an opponents’ earlier games, he’ll watch to get an idea of who will likely be in on the action come game day.
The little details to which DeCampo pays attention are part of what helps create the broader, rich environment at West games. The ambience goes beyond the norm offered at other gyms.
“We try to create an atmosphere that is entertaining,” West Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “We love watching our athletes compete. Student sections, cheerleaders, pep bands do their part. But Joe adds a whole level to enjoying the games. We are grateful that he chooses to share his gift with us and for us.”
DeCampo got his start announcing games at the Little League level, where he enjoyed his spot in the press box, adding in sound effects and music where he could. He was emceeing a game when Rodney Kemp approached him about announcing for an upcoming all-star tournament at Swinson Park.
“I think he just liked the way I sounded,” DeCampo said. “It caught his ear, I helped him out, and I just kind of never left.”
That small foray turned into a 20-year stint announcing at West, where DeCampo has seen his share of triumphant and heartbreaking moments.
“There have been buzzer-beaters and blowouts, big games and big moments,” DeCampo said. “I think for me, though, the best nights in the gym are when East Carteret comes to town. It’s electric in the gym on those nights. And when Dexter and Shannon Williams were at Croatan coaching, those games were a lot of fun to watch too. Those cross-county rivalries can be pretty entertaining.”
DeCampo also does the announcing for the Morehead City Marlins. Getting a front-row seat to some of the county’s best athletes isn’t a privilege that is lost on him.
“It’s a great seat, and I’m always in awe and in appreciation of the athletic talent those players possess,” he said. “They practice a ton, and they play their hearts out.
“These basketball programs are an important part of my life. I recognize the history of the program, and I feel very fortunate to have a first-row seat to it these last 20 years.”
