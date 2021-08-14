BEAUFORT — East Carteret will have a new but familiar face leading the cross country program this season.
Andy Smith takes over for Keith Bernauer, who recently took the sports coordinator position with Morehead City Parks and Recreation.
Smith, a 1992 East grad, spent six years as a coach when he returned to his alma mater in 2000, including three years with track and field, two years apiece with baseball and cross country, and five years as a football assistant.
“I got out of coaching when I moved from in-school suspension to English,” he said. “I coached one year of track and field and cross country after that move, and it was too much. I realized I couldn’t give 100% of my attention to both my students and my athletes.”
Smith reported he started feeling the coaching itch again a few years ago, but the timing wasn’t right to return with a young family. He was finally ready to come back this season and expected he’d join the football staff.
“This opportunity arose, and I talked it over with my wife to make sure we could make it work with our family, and we felt it would,” he said. “Keith left, and it worked out where the need was there, and I had some experience. Keith has been a big help to me. I’m very fortunate to get this opportunity.”
Smith is the third cross country coach at East in three years, following Bernauer and Catie Dulworth, who led the program for four seasons.
The Mariners have struggled to produce a full roster on the boys and girls side for most of the program’s history, including last season with just three boys and one girl, but there have been a few strong years sprinkled in there.
“I would love to build it up again,” Smith said. “Catie had it built up pretty good – I think at one point she had it up to 15-16 – and did a great job. I would like to get it back up to that.”
Numbers are already a bit better with six already on the roster before the start of the school year. Students report on Monday, Aug. 23.
Smith got the job just a few weeks ago, so East began practice this past week.
“We’re going to start out slow, put safety first,” Smith said. “I don’t want them to get hurt and be out for a couple of weeks. We’re checking max heart rates and making sure we’re doing it right.”
Smith said the squad will likely skip the county championship Wednesday at Fort Macon versus West Carteret and Croatan due to the late start and probably begin the season in conference action.
“We’re just getting started, so I’m not sure I want to put them out there for 3.1 miles,” he said. “I’m not sure if we are ready for that. We are building a base right now.”
Josiah Hynes leads the group of runners as he returns for his junior campaign.
He was the lone member of the program to participate in the 1A east regional last season and performed well, placing seventh in the 43-runner meet, clocking in at 19 minutes, 12 seconds.
Hynes qualified for the regional by taking 14th in the 46-runner 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship meet. He was the seventh 1A finisher in the race.
He took 42nd out of 91 competitors at the 1A state championship with a time of 18:56.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do and what the others are capable of,” Smith said. “Everyone wants to win, and so do I, but my goal is to keep them encouraged, teach them responsibility and accountability. I want them to do their best. This sport is about building up the person, getting them to push themselves beyond what they think they are capable of.”
