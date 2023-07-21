ATLANTIC BEACH — A total of 36 finishers took part in the fifth set of races for the Beach Run Series on Thursday.
The event, organized by the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department, pulled in 17 entrants in the 5K, 13 in the 1-mile and six in the 10K.
A new runner, Jack McCurry of Brooklyn, New York, captured the 10K race with a time of 45 minutes, 5.32 seconds, the fastest clocking this summer.
Kim Ngo of New Bern is the first female runner to compete in the race since the first set in the series. She placed third overall in 58:52.35.
There were also newcomers in the 5K where father-son duo Kevin Burkholder and David Burkholder of Akron, Ohio, took the top two spots. The son, David, won in 20:01.18 while father Kevin placed second in 25:03.36.
Casie Pittman of Milan, Tennessee, captured the female division with a 27:56.83 clocking.
Elizabeth Rusthoven was the 1-mile winner with a time of 9:56.65.
C. Gregson was the male division winner with a 12:49.08 clocking.
This was the first race in the series since June 22 and the hottest of the series with temperatures still in the mid-80s at its start location on The Circle.
There is one more full set of races in the series, with individual awards doled out at the end of the seventh race, a 1-mile fun run only. The next event in the series will be Thursday, Aug. 3. The 1-mile fun run and awards ceremony is slated for Thursday, Aug. 17.
Medals based on a points system will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female, at the series finale. To qualify for awards, runners must participate in at least five of the first six races, all of which must be the same distance.
Registration and check-in for each event is from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. Runners are able to start at staggered times beginning at 6:30.
The race times are recorded electronically by Run the East Event Timing and Management, so runners are encouraged to wear shoes due to the use of electronic timing devices.
Here are results of the race:
2023 Beach Run Series No. 5
10K
Female
Overall: 1, Kim Ngo, 58:52.35.
Male
Overall: 1, Jack McCurry, 45:05.32; 2, Josh Winks, 51:35.27; 3, Finn Hassing, 1:10.49.82; 4, Nick Wilson, 1:14:14.62; 5, Adam Beasley, 1:17:02.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Casie Pittman, 27:56.83; 2, Alexa Burkholder, 30:03.35; 3, H. Robinson, 32:20.38.
19-and-under: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Kayla Walton, 34:13.11.
40-49: 1, Michelle Gould, 46:08.
50-59: 1, Daria Witt, 33:00.77.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, David Burkholder, 20:01; 2, Kevin Burkholder, 25:03.36; 3, Adriel Lagarda, 26:26.04.
19-and-under: 1,
20-29: 1, Davin Zhao, 30:30.29; 2, Eugenio Cotto, 42:26.65.
30-39: 1, Robin Pittman, II, 30:18.45.
40-49: 1, David Callahan, 26:37.81.
50-59: 1, Eric Dougherty, 28:11.56.
60-69: 1, Homer Ray, 47:11.87; 2, Joe Meadows, 47:18.80.
70-and-over: 1, Sterling Hudson, 46:32.08.
1-Mile
Female
Overall: 1, Elizabeth Rusthover, 9:56.65; 2, Christeanna Richardson, 11:32.44; 3, Rebecca Ellin, 13:02.02; 4, Heather Underhill, 15:11.24; 5, M. Richardson, 15:18.79; 6, A. Rusthoven, 15:19.39; 7, C. Padrick, 17:01.41; 8, Morgan Padrick, 17:14.97; 9, R. Simmerman, 20:39.53.
Male
Overall: 1, C. Gregson, 12:49.08; 2, Ronnie Davenport, 15:11.96; 3, Allen Calloway, 16:04.70; 4, Larry Stover, 16:54.33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.