DAYTONA, Fla. — Cooper Webb supercharged the Monster Energy AMA Supercross points race Saturday at the Daytona International Speedway.
The county native turned a six-point deficit to Ken Roczen to just two points with a pass of Aaron Plessinger just before the finish to earn a second-place standing behind Eli Tomac.
“It was a great night,” Webb said after the race. “I was trying to hang with Eli, but he was hauling butt. I definitely rode pretty tight that main event, but it is what it is. I put my head down there at the end and made some good lap times, and I was able to get AP there at the end, which was nice to get another podium tonight. It’s always fun coming to Daytona. It’s always a great event.”
Plessinger was going at Webb in their heat race, and then the two found one another in the main event.
They were racing one another hard, but clean, and eventually, Plessinger bettered the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider and became the guy to keep Tomac honest.
For 14 straight laps Plessinger yo-yoed from around 2 to 5 seconds behind Tomac, while Webb encountered battles with those behind him, including Malcolm Stewart, Marvin Musquin and Roczen.
Webb, the 2019 450SX champion, was relentless, eventually reclaiming every spot he had lost. And then on the last lap, on the last turn where the track featured a long rhythm section that led into the finish line, a Plessinger bobble meant a runner-up finish for Webb.
“Every race is important, but we’re halfway now,” Webb said. “Plenty of racing left, but points are crucial. At this point, it can go either way. Tonight was crucial to make the most of it and get a second place … I think later down the line I’ll look at this race and say, ‘It was a crucial one.’”
After trailing Roczen by 13 points, Webb has captured four straight podium finishes and outscored the points leader 98-87. Rozcen has finished fourth in each of the past two races and now holds a 199-197 lead on Webb.
Roczen was none too pleased with Webb after the race and let it be known.
“I got a really good start, and Webb just pushed me wide into the Tuff Blox, which caused me to lose a bunch of spots,” the Team Honda HRC rider told Daniel Blair on NBC Sports Network. “I think he’s scared of me, which is why he plays these kinds of games, but little does he know I like to play as well.”
The season is just past the halfway point, with eight of 17 rounds remaining. The series now heads to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a tripleheader beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network.
Roczen said he’s looking forward to battling Webb in the second half.
“From here on out, I’m going to put in that little bit of extra focus on a daily basis – even at home – to speed up even better on the weekend,” he said. “He’s just fueling the fire, and I’m ready for it. He got this one around and the points have closed up a little bit, but we’ve got plenty of racing to go. I like to play, so let’s go.”
Webb gave his side of the story in the post-race press conference.
“I had a great start,” he said. “Me, (Roczen) and Eli were all right there. Eli was on my inside. Kenny was on my outside, so I kind of just went through the middle there and wanted to make sure I could get ahead of Ken. Just made the move right there and fell in behind Eli.”
Webb also responded to Roczen’s words after the race.
“When we got back, he was running his mouth,” he said. “But I didn’t really hear what he said on the podium. He wasn’t too pumped, but I’m not sure why. I saw an opening and went for it. He’s focusing on himself this year, and clearly he showed how much he’s focusing on himself.”
Tomac made history with his victory, tying Ricky Carmichael for five wins on the Daytona track.
The defending 450SX champion also earned a footnote next to his name as the winner of the 700th race in supercross history. He’s 24 points behind Roczen for the points lead.
