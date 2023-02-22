As you all know, I have been tracking water temperatures almost religiously for over 25 years (actually since 1995).
Why? As I have pointed out often, water temperatures often tell you “who…when.” Interestingly, the last couple of winters, my surf temperatures are holding above my average normal, except for a few days below the average and this year one of the warmest, averaging over 68 degrees for the year. In fact, this winter, my surf temperatures never dipped into the 40s with the low briefly hitting 51 degrees. This contrasts with some of the “bad” years. By bad, I mean “troutsicle” years with trout kills like in 2010 which averaged 64.8-degrees for the year, leaving us with dead trout.
February is a transitional month in the temperature regime, with surf temperatures already bottoming out in late January and “thinking” of rising as we approach March and spring. This year, February temperatures never really bottomed out, remaining in the mid to upper 50s the whole month. The usual profile of winter into spring is upper 40s and low 50s in December, January and solid 50s into February, March rising through the 50s, reaching the 60s in April and finally the toasty 70s by early May.
These are just some of the trends I have noticed collecting water temperature data for over 25 years. And by the way, these days, speckled trout are being found as far north as New Jersey, the warm water luring them north regularly these days.
So, what has this meant? Between the warm water temperatures and near drought conditions (think salt line), we have seen…actually, what we have not seen is the annual migratory patterns, especially of speckled trout. The trout, and even the reds and their food, have remained comfortably up river(s) and inland of the immediate coast with an unusual robust topwater action throughout the winter.
In addition, as we have seen, the shad spawning migration inland and up our rivers has started some weeks early. Neuse, Tar, Pamlico and even already in the Roanoke River as far inland as Weldon, the shad bite has started and the fishing is excellent and getting better. And for the second season in a row, the sea mullet bite is on fire in Beaufort Inlet and now already all the way into the Morehead City Turning Basin. We should see them in the surf and from the ocean fishing piers soon.
This week while getting my water temperatures from Bogue Inlet Pier, the puffer bite is already on. So, take that Punxsutawney Phil, predicting erroneously a long residual winter, which now feels more like early spring. We will have to see how the rest of the 2023 season is skewed as far as fishing goes.
So how is the fishing?
Blowfish are already showing up in numbers at Bogue Inlet Pier, sea mullet in the Morehead City Turning Basin and shads everywhere, even in Weldon. The Cape Lookout Rock Jetty is still hot and providing a veritable cornucopia of fish.
The 2,500-foot rock jetty is producing black drum in numbers, sheepshead, tautog and gray trout, which seems early for their return of the grays and even small bluefish. Shrimp is fine for bait, or if you want to get fancy, crab baits will probably out-fish the shrimp.
Speckled trout? Still upriver with only spikes around the jetty, a usual winter hot spot for speckled trout.
Over the weekend, I fished one of the local Highway 24 creeks. There was bait there, some pelicans and cormorants feeding but nary a nibble for me. There were no boats in the creek and only one other angler having the same lack of success as I was. Very disappointing for a resource that has served me well for many, many years in many, many winters. The last keeper I had there was in October!
The big sad news is the cancellation of the spring flounder season. Yes, there will be no recreational spring season for Gulf, summer flounder. Wow, what a surprise!
And by the way, we still don’t know when this year’s 2023 fall flounder season will be. Don’t hold your breath, or you might miss the whole season. See https://coastalreview.org/2023/02/no-recreational-spring-season-for-gulf-summer-flounder/, informing us from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries that recreational spring season for ocellated flounder (Gulf and summer flounder) in Atlantic Ocean will not occur in 2023.
Preliminary data from the 2022 recreational flounder season (Sept. 1-30) indicates that removals of southern flounder exceeded the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) by 25,000 pounds. The 2023 recreational quota and season must be adjusted based on the previous year’s data. The current recreational TAC is based on the most recent stock assessment that indicated southern flounder is overfished.
In North Carolina, the recreational flounder fishery is managed as left-eyed flounder, consisting of three main flounder species: southern, summer and Gulf. Southern flounder are the only species of the three left-eyed flounder without ocellated spots. Ocellated spots are eye-like dark marks enclosed by a band of another, lighter color. For more information on how to identify the three main flounder species that occur in North Carolina, see the Flounder Identification Guide.
Adaptive Management under Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan allows for a March 1 to April 15 recreational season for ocellated flounder in the Atlantic Ocean if the additional harvest does not limit the rebuilding of the southern flounder stock. While the purpose of the spring season is to allow for additional recreational access to summer and Gulf flounder, there is the potential for southern flounder to be harvested during this time.
Due to the overage of the TAC and to meet sustainable harvest requirements established under Amendment 3, the division will not open an ocellated flounder season in the Atlantic Ocean. The dates for the 2023 fall recreational flounder season will be announced at a later date once all data are finalized.
North Carolina’s southern flounder fisheries are managed under the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 (May-2022-southern-flounder-fmp.pdf). For more information on the management measures, see the Southern Flounder Information Page under Hot Topics (https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics#flounder).
