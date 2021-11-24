SWANSBORO — The Croatan winter track and field teams started the season strong last week with a comfortable sweep of the 3A Coastal Conference meet.
The boys scored 199.5 points to cruise to a win. White Oak was the runner-up with 80.5, followed by Swansboro with 79, West Carteret with 70, and non-conference Jacksonville and Dixon with 41 apiece. Richlands rounded out the seven with 11.
The girls registered 146.5 points to pull away from the field. Swansboro was the runner-up with 93.5, followed by Dixon with 75, White Oak with 60, and West Carteret with 58. Richlands edged Jacksonville 39-35 to stay out of the last-place spot.
The boys won nine events, including sweeping the relays. They took the 800 meters in 1 minute, 40 seconds, the 1,600 in 3:40, and the 3,200 in 8:55.
Matthew Quispe placed first in the 500 meters in 1:10, James Wallace took the top spot in the 1,000 in 2:44, and Colten Rodriguez timed in at 4:38 to carry the 1,600.
Rodriguez also finished as the runner-up in the 3,200 in 10:57.
Will Rouse captured the shot put with a 42-foot, 4-inch push, Pierce Manhnke hit 34-11 in the triple jump to win, and Jack Daffron cleared 12-0 to take the pole vault. Manhke was also third in the high jump with a 5-0 leap.
Nate Person was the runner-up in the 55 meters in 6.7, followed by teammate Robbie Carlson in 6.9. Nate Boal had a second-place finish in the triple jump with a 29-02 leap.
Sean Manning was the runner-up in the 1,000-meter run in 2:57, followed by Trey Austin in 3:00.
Ben Futral placed second in the pole vault with a 10-6 clearance, followed by Zach Pruett with a 9-06 outing.
Cooper Stephens earned a third-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.12.
Ginger Hayden led the Croatan girls with wins in the triple jump (30-0) and long jump (14-10) and a third-place finish in the high jump (4-06).
Navaya Zales swept the 1,600 meters (5:06) and 3,200 meters (10:57).
Audrey Kirkwood earned the victory in the pole vault with a 7-06 clearance, and took second in the 1,000 meters in 3:38.
Paige Merrell carried the 55-meter hurdles in 9.6.
The Cougars also won the 1,600-meter relay in 4:33 and the 3,200-meter relay in 11:03.
Cailin Ames was the runner-up in the shot put with a 32-02 push.
