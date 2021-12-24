BEAUFORT — East Carteret hosted its annual Hard Nor’Easter Duals on Saturday, Dec. 18, welcoming a field of seven other teams to its Beaufort gym.
West Carteret, Ashley, New Hanover, Pamlico County, White Oak, Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville all competed in the meet.
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots went 4-0 to move to 8-4 in dual team play this season. They defeated Ashley 46-30, New Hanover 48-31, Pamlico County 50-30 and White Oak 51-30.
Six West grapplers went undefeated on the mat, including Skyler Oxford (19-2) at 120 pounds, Dylan Shirley (14-9) at 132, Cole Reynolds (18-0) at 170, Hiroki Cruz (20-2) at 195, Joshua Knipe (18-3) at 220 and Isaac McPherson (18-4) at 285.
While some – like Oxford, Reynolds, Knipe and McPherson – pinned their way through the duals or won by forfeit, others had close matches. Shirley, in particular, had two razor-thin margins of victory. He won a 2-0 sudden victory decision over Ashley’s Vincent Evers (7-1) and won by 5-4 decision over Pamlico County’s Elijah Dacuyan (11-4).
Cruz pinned his way through three duals, save for a 7-1 decision over White Oak’s Chase Salter (16-5).
EAST CARTERET
The Mariners went 1-3 in the duals, moving to 3-14 on the season.
They defeated Northside-Jacksonville 39-30 and lost to Ashley 59-22, New Hanover 42-36 and jacksonville 48-30.
Three East grapplers went 4-0 in the meet, including Shane Hatfield (17-1) at 138 pounds, Daniel White (24-4) at 220 and Hayden Williams (15-5) at 285.
All three wrestlers won at least one match via forfeit. Williams captured two that way but also scored a pin and a 5-3 win by decision over Northside’s Williams Spain Horrillo (1-1).
Hatfield scored two pins and a 20-9 major decision over Blake Taylor (10-3). White won all three of his other matches via pin.
Here are results of the dual:
West Carteret 46, Ashley 30
106 – Conner Craig (WC) maj. dec. Braddock Clarkin (A), 10-2.
113 – Noah Piper (A) win by forfeit.
120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Jarrett Quinlan (A).
126 – Josh Figueredo (WC) dec. Christopher Heppner (A), 7-6.
132 – Dylan Shirley (WC) dec. Vincent Evers (WC), 2-0 SV.
138 – Blake Taylor (A) pin Braden Reynolds (WC).
145 – Keegan Herbst (A) win by forfeit.
152 – Ryder Mortensen (A) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
160 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) win by forfeit.
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Isaac Olvera (A).
182 – Ethan Files (A) win by forfeit.
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Nathan Hall (A).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Andrew Horrell (A).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Charles Tognotti (A).
-----------------
West Carteret 48, New Hanover 31
106 – Jonathan Hernandez (NH) dec. Conner Craig (WC), 6-4.
113 – Brian Trujillo (NH) win by forfeit.
120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Isaiah Gillespie (NH) maj. dec. Josh Figueredo (WC), 11-2.
132 – John Schulz (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.
145 – Braden Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
152 – Jaden Scott (NH) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
160 – Jackson Cuba (NH) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC).
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Brethan Barnhill (NH).
182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Collin Bray (NH).
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Hunter Payne (NH).
220 – Samuel Bradshaw (NH) pin Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Johnathan McIntyre (NH).
------------------
West Carteret 50, Pamlico County 30
106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Cody Wood (PC) win by forfeit.
120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Marcus Tyson (PC) pin Josh Figueredo (WC).
132 – John Schulz (WC) tech fall Diana Harper (PC).
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) dec. Elijah Dacuyan (PC), 5-4.
145 – Caileb Duval (PC) pin Braden Reynolds (WC).
152 – Jake Whitley (PC) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
160 – Douglas Robinson (PC) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
170 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) pin Jackson Callen (PC).
182 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Alex Coulter (PC).
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Tyler Stevens (PC).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Tyler Stevens (PC).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Ronnie Johnson (PC).
------------------
West Carteret 51, White Oak 30
106 – Noah Dibble (WO) pin Conner Craig (WC).
113 – Julius Gaddy (WO) win by forfeit.
120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Brianna Macias (WO).
126 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin William Rosendale (WO).
132 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Thomas Rodriguez (WO).
138 – Jacob Timberlake (WO) win by forfeit.
145 – Braden Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
152 – Drache Gooch (WO) win by forfeit.
160 – De’Jon Fifer (WO) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC).
170 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Sam Ellison (WO).
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) dec. Chase Salter (WO), 7-1.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Ethan Suggs (WO).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) win by forfeit.
------------------
Ashley 59, East Carteret 22
106 – Braddock Clarkin (A) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).
113 – Noah Piper (A) win by forfeit.
120 – Jarrett Quinlan (A) inj. time Camden Ivester (EC).
126 – Alex Fragos (A) win by forfeit.
132 – Vincent Evers (A) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) maj. dec. Blake Taylor (20-9).
145 – Keegan Herbst (A) tech fall Josiah Hynes (EC), 16-1.
152 – Ryder Mortensen (A) pin Ella Busby (EC).
160 – Luke Cordier (EC) win by forfeit.
170 – Isaac Olvera (A) pin Chase Wagoner (EC).
182 – Ethan Files (A) win by forfeit.
195 – Nathan Hall (A) pin John Priddy (EC).
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) win by forfeit.
------------------
New Hanover 42, East Carteret 36
106 – Jonathan Hernandez (NH) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).
113 – Brian Trujillo (NH) win by forfeit.
120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Isaiah Gillespie (NH) win by forfeit.
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) win by forfeit.
152 – Jaden Scott (NH) pin Ella Busby (EC).
160 – Jackson Cuba (NH) pin Luke Cordier (EC).
170 – Brethan Barnhill (NH) pin Chase Wagoner (EC).
182 – Collin Bray (NH) win by forfeit.
195 – John Priddy (EC) pin Hunter Payne (NH).
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Samuel Bradshaw (NH).
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Johnathan McIntyre (NH).
------------------
East Carteret 39, Northside 30
106 – Zachary Leon (NS) win by forfeit.
113 – Sawyer Deal (EC) win by forfeit.
120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Isaiah McQuain (NS) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin David Patterson (NS).
145 – Warren Bridgers (EC) win by forfeit.
152 – Kamar Brown (NS) pin Josiah Hynes (EC).
160 – Dakari Pearson (NS) pin Luke Cordier (EC).
170 – Gabriel Smith (NS) pin Chase Wagoner (EC).
182 – Double forfeit.
195 – John Priddy (EC) pin Jamar Alexander (NS).
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Nasir Hill (NS).
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) dec. William Spain Horrillo (NS), 5-3.
--------------------
Jacksonville 48, East Carteret 30
106 – Cole Hunt (J) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).
113 – Gavin Nipper (J) win by forfeit.
120 – Mason McMullen (J) win by forfeit.
126 – Jocelyn Martin (J) win by forfeit.
132 – Raheem Rainey (J) win by forfeit.
138 – Double forfeit.
145 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Ayden Severin (J).
152 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin David Ramirez (J).
160 – Travyon Hall (J) pin Ella Busby (EC).
170 – Luke Cordier (EC) pin Joseph Ritchie (J).
182 – Sam Matea (J) win by forfeit.
195 – Johnathan Hunter (J) pin John Priddy (EC).
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Austin Huber (J).
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) win by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.