WEST HARD NOR'EASTER CHAMP

The West Carteret wrestling team goes 4-0 in the Hard Nor’Easter Duals at East Carteret on Saturday. (Contributed photo)

BEAUFORT — East Carteret hosted its annual Hard Nor’Easter Duals on Saturday, Dec. 18, welcoming a field of seven other teams to its Beaufort gym.

West Carteret, Ashley, New Hanover, Pamlico County, White Oak, Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville all competed in the meet.

WEST CARTERET

The Patriots went 4-0 to move to 8-4 in dual team play this season. They defeated Ashley 46-30, New Hanover 48-31, Pamlico County 50-30 and White Oak 51-30.

Six West grapplers went undefeated on the mat, including Skyler Oxford (19-2) at 120 pounds, Dylan Shirley (14-9) at 132, Cole Reynolds (18-0) at 170, Hiroki Cruz (20-2) at 195, Joshua Knipe (18-3) at 220 and Isaac McPherson (18-4) at 285.

While some – like Oxford, Reynolds, Knipe and McPherson – pinned their way through the duals or won by forfeit, others had close matches. Shirley, in particular, had two razor-thin margins of victory. He won a 2-0 sudden victory decision over Ashley’s Vincent Evers (7-1) and won by 5-4 decision over Pamlico County’s Elijah Dacuyan (11-4).

Cruz pinned his way through three duals, save for a 7-1 decision over White Oak’s Chase Salter (16-5).

EAST CARTERET

The Mariners went 1-3 in the duals, moving to 3-14 on the season.

They defeated Northside-Jacksonville 39-30 and lost to Ashley 59-22, New Hanover 42-36 and jacksonville 48-30.

Three East grapplers went 4-0 in the meet, including Shane Hatfield (17-1) at 138 pounds, Daniel White (24-4) at 220 and Hayden Williams (15-5) at 285.

All three wrestlers won at least one match via forfeit. Williams captured two that way but also scored a pin and a 5-3 win by decision over Northside’s Williams Spain Horrillo (1-1).

Hatfield scored two pins and a 20-9 major decision over Blake Taylor (10-3). White won all three of his other matches via pin.

Here are results of the dual:

West Carteret 46, Ashley 30

106 – Conner Craig (WC) maj. dec. Braddock Clarkin (A), 10-2.

113 – Noah Piper (A) win by forfeit.

120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Jarrett Quinlan (A).

126 – Josh Figueredo (WC) dec. Christopher Heppner (A), 7-6.

132 – Dylan Shirley (WC) dec. Vincent Evers (WC), 2-0 SV.

138 – Blake Taylor (A) pin Braden Reynolds (WC).

145 – Keegan Herbst (A) win by forfeit.

152 – Ryder Mortensen (A) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).

160 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) win by forfeit.

170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Isaac Olvera (A).

182 – Ethan Files (A) win by forfeit.

195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Nathan Hall (A).

220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Andrew Horrell (A).

285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Charles Tognotti (A).

-----------------

West Carteret 48, New Hanover 31

106 – Jonathan Hernandez (NH) dec. Conner Craig (WC), 6-4.

113 – Brian Trujillo (NH) win by forfeit.

120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.

126 – Isaiah Gillespie (NH) maj. dec. Josh Figueredo (WC), 11-2.

132 – John Schulz (WC) win by forfeit.

138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.

145 – Braden Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.

152 – Jaden Scott (NH) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).

160 – Jackson Cuba (NH) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC).

170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Brethan Barnhill (NH).

182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Collin Bray (NH).

195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Hunter Payne (NH).

220 – Samuel Bradshaw (NH) pin Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC).

285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Johnathan McIntyre (NH).

------------------

West Carteret 50, Pamlico County 30

106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.

113 – Cody Wood (PC) win by forfeit.

120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.

126 – Marcus Tyson (PC) pin Josh Figueredo (WC).

132 – John Schulz (WC) tech fall Diana Harper (PC).

138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) dec. Elijah Dacuyan (PC), 5-4.

145 – Caileb Duval (PC) pin Braden Reynolds (WC).

152 – Jake Whitley (PC) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).

160 – Douglas Robinson (PC) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).

170 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) pin Jackson Callen (PC).

182 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Alex Coulter (PC).

195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Tyler Stevens (PC).

220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Tyler Stevens (PC).

285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Ronnie Johnson (PC).

------------------

West Carteret 51, White Oak 30

106 – Noah Dibble (WO) pin Conner Craig (WC).

113 – Julius Gaddy (WO) win by forfeit.

120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Brianna Macias (WO).

126 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin William Rosendale (WO).

132 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Thomas Rodriguez (WO).

138 – Jacob Timberlake (WO) win by forfeit.

145 – Braden Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.

152 – Drache Gooch (WO) win by forfeit.

160 – De’Jon Fifer (WO) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC).

170 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) win by forfeit.

182 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Sam Ellison (WO).

195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) dec. Chase Salter (WO), 7-1.

220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Ethan Suggs (WO).

285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) win by forfeit.

------------------

Ashley 59, East Carteret 22

106 – Braddock Clarkin (A) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).

113 – Noah Piper (A) win by forfeit.

120 – Jarrett Quinlan (A) inj. time Camden Ivester (EC).

126 – Alex Fragos (A) win by forfeit.

132 – Vincent Evers (A) win by forfeit.

138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) maj. dec. Blake Taylor (20-9).

145 – Keegan Herbst (A) tech fall Josiah Hynes (EC), 16-1.

152 – Ryder Mortensen (A) pin Ella Busby (EC).

160 – Luke Cordier (EC) win by forfeit.

170 – Isaac Olvera (A) pin Chase Wagoner (EC).

182 – Ethan Files (A) win by forfeit.

195 – Nathan Hall (A) pin John Priddy (EC).

220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.

285 – Hayden Williams (EC) win by forfeit.

------------------

New Hanover 42, East Carteret 36

106 – Jonathan Hernandez (NH) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).

113 – Brian Trujillo (NH) win by forfeit.

120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.

126 – Isaiah Gillespie (NH) win by forfeit.

132 – Double forfeit.

138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.

145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) win by forfeit.

152 – Jaden Scott (NH) pin Ella Busby (EC).

160 – Jackson Cuba (NH) pin Luke Cordier (EC).

170 – Brethan Barnhill (NH) pin Chase Wagoner (EC).

182 – Collin Bray (NH) win by forfeit.

195 – John Priddy (EC) pin Hunter Payne (NH).

220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Samuel Bradshaw (NH).

285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Johnathan McIntyre (NH).

------------------

East Carteret 39, Northside 30

106 – Zachary Leon (NS) win by forfeit.

113 – Sawyer Deal (EC) win by forfeit.

120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.

126 – Double forfeit.

132 – Isaiah McQuain (NS) win by forfeit.

138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin David Patterson (NS).

145 – Warren Bridgers (EC) win by forfeit.

152 – Kamar Brown (NS) pin Josiah Hynes (EC).

160 – Dakari Pearson (NS) pin Luke Cordier (EC).

170 – Gabriel Smith (NS) pin Chase Wagoner (EC).

182 – Double forfeit.

195 – John Priddy (EC) pin Jamar Alexander (NS).

220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Nasir Hill (NS).

285 – Hayden Williams (EC) dec. William Spain Horrillo (NS), 5-3.

--------------------

Jacksonville 48, East Carteret 30

106 – Cole Hunt (J) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).

113 – Gavin Nipper (J) win by forfeit.

120 – Mason McMullen (J) win by forfeit.

126 – Jocelyn Martin (J) win by forfeit.

132 – Raheem Rainey (J) win by forfeit.

138 – Double forfeit.

145 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Ayden Severin (J).

152 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin David Ramirez (J).

160 – Travyon Hall (J) pin Ella Busby (EC).

170 – Luke Cordier (EC) pin Joseph Ritchie (J).

182 – Sam Matea (J) win by forfeit.

195 – Johnathan Hunter (J) pin John Priddy (EC).

220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Austin Huber (J).

285 – Hayden Williams (EC) win by forfeit.

