BEAUFORT — Midway had scored less than 30 points in seven of its 10 games this season.
The Raiders nearly hit that number at halftime on Friday in their 44-35 victory over East Carteret in the first round of the 2A football state playoffs.
“This is very, very unexpected,” East coach B.J. Frazier said “Watching film, I haven’t seen them play that good all year long, but they came out ready to play after a long bus ride. We had a great week of practice, and were expecting good things.”
The No. 9-seed Mariners ended their year with a 7-4 record. They started the season 2-3 after three straight losses before sweeping the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with a 5-0 mark.
“This senior group, when they were freshmen, who would have thought they would be the seventh conference championship team at East Carteret,” Frazier said. “They worked their tails off to be in this position. We just fell short tonight. It was a great season. You just always want to go further.”
No. 24-seed Midway moved to 7-4 and will hit the road again next Friday to take on No. 8-seed Cummings (7-3).
The Raiders, who finished third out of seven teams in the 2A Southeastern Athletic Conference, took it to East from the opening kickoff, scoring on their first three drives and four of their first five. The second half looked much the same with the visitors scoring on three of their first four drives.
“We came in and we just played physical football,” Midway coach Kyle Stevens said. “From the first series on, we ran the ball, ran the ball, ran the ball. And when they stacked the box, we have playmakers on the outside. We had guys who had big catches.”
A big catch proved to be one of the two biggest plays in the game, with both coming in the second quarter.
Jamir McCrae grabbed a long pass over East’s Charles Matheka down the left sideline on third-and-15 for a 45-yard score with 22 seconds remaining before halftime. His snag made it a 27-21 ballgame after the PAT kick missed.
“That was a huge play,” Stevens said. “Jamir went up and made a great play. We talked earlier about that, and we said to just let it fly.”
East thought it was two plays away from going into halftime locked up at 21-21.
“That was huge,” Frazier said. “It was one-on-one, and we didn’t expect that. It took the wind out of our sails. It would have been tied with the ball coming to us (after the half).”
On the Mariners’ first possession of the second quarter, they faced third-and-3 at the Midway 15-yard line.
A high snap went over quarterback Jacob Nelson’s head, leading running back Antonio Bryant to run and jump on the ball for a 27-yard loss. The play not only took the team out of scoring range at the 42-yard line, but a Raider fell on Bryant after he jumped on the ball, giving him a concussion.
Bryant had 71 yards on nine carries up to that point, including a 61-yard touchdown on his squad’s first play from scrimmage. He later scored from 11 yards out and added the two-point conversion on a run to tie the game at 14-14.
“When Antonio went down, it hurt us offensively, because we knew we could run the ball,” Frazier said. “He hit him right on the head. You have to call that. It changed our game.”
The Raiders had plenty of calls go against them, getting flagged 13 times for 126 yards. East was penalized just twice for 25 yards.
The Mariners looked strong offensively in the first half, scoring on three of their first four drives and totaling 172 yards. They failed to score on their first three drives of the second half before adding a late score with 2:46 on the clock. East managed just 50 yards in the second half with Bryant on the sideline in a sweatshirt.
“We had some things moving offensively, but we just couldn’t get it going after Antonio went down,” Frazier said.
And while Bryant hit the Raiders for a big gain on his first carry, Trey Gregory found big holes for the visitors for consistent gains. The senior went for 81 yards on 15 carries in the first quarter with eight of those rushes going for at least 5 yards and none going longer than 15.
“We wanted to pound it, but when they stopped us, we were able to go over the top,” Stevens said. “Our offensive line has been a strength all year. We just leaned on them tonight.”
Gregory scored on runs of 3 and 5 yards in the first quarter to make it a 14-6 game with 3:26 left in the opening frame. He finished the night with 111 yards on 24 carries.
“They hit us in the mouth, and they hit us in the mouth early,” Frazier said. “They got more push than I saw on film. Unless their opponents were that much better, that is the best that I’ve seen their offensive line play. Big ups to them. They played a great game. They were physical, and they were fast. We gave up a lot of big plays, and it cost us.”
Westbrook hit Josh Lupo for a 41-yard touchdown pitch and catch on Midway’s third possession. Nelson tied it 21-21 with 1:55 before halftime with a 6-yard run. Nelson ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Westbrook then connected with McRae on the momentum-shifting play right before the break.
Big plays continued to haunt East in the second half. The home team cut the deficit to 37-27 with 6:08 left in the contest when Daniel White recovered a fumble in the end zone. Three plays later, Westbrook dropped a pass to Kendrick Tyndall for a 55-yard scoring hookup.
“We knew they could throw it well, but their balance caught us off guard,” Frazier said.
Here are results of the game:
Midway.................................... 14 13 17 0 - 44
East Carteret............................ 14 7 0 14 - 35
Midway East Carteret
16 First Downs 11
32-146 Rushes-yards 31-174
11-16-0 Passing 5-8-1
238 Passing yards 48
384 Total yards 222
1-15 Punts-average 2-33.5
1-1 Fumbles-lost 3-1
13-126 Penalties-yards 2-25
40 Return yards 0
Scoring Summary
M – Gregory 13 run (Lanier kick), 8:35, 1st.
EC – Bryant 61 run (run failed), 8:24, 1st.
M – Gregory 5 run (Lanier kick), 3:26, 1st.
EC – Bryant 11 run (Bryant run), 0:20, 1st.
M – Lupo 41 pass from Westbrook (Lanier kick), 11:41, 2nd.
EC – Nelson 6 run (Harding kick), 1:55, 2nd.
M – McRae 45 pass from Westbrook (kick failed), 0:22, 2nd.
M – Lanier 22 FG, 2:59, 3rd.
M – Ammons 21 run (Lanier kick), 10:18, 3rd.
EC – White fumble recovery (run failed), 6:08, 4th.
M – Tyndall 55 pass from Westbrook (Lanier kick), 4:33, 4th.
EC – Nelson 5 run (Watson from Nelson), 2:46, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Midway – Trey Gregory 24-111; Cody Ammons 7-30; Tripp Westbrook 1-5. East Carteret – Bryan 9-71; Nelson 15-82; Doans 5-28; Matheka 1-4; Long 1-(-11).
PASSING: Midway – Tripp Westbrook 11-16-3-0-184. East Carteret – Nelson 5-8-0-1-48.
RECEIVING: Midway – Jamir McRae 5-85; Kendrick Tyndall 3-77; Josh Lupo 1-41; Casey Culbreth 2-36. East Carteret – Baker 2-23; Matheka 2-17; Watson 1-8.
