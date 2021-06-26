The Big Rock is big.
It’s bigger than pretty much everything else when it comes to town.
But how big is it compared to other premiere single-event billfish tournaments in the country? Actually, it’s still pretty big.
The 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament pulled in a record 270 boats and produced a record $4.74 million purse. It wasn’t enough to knock off the White Marlin Open of Ocean City, Md. from its “largest and richest” pedestal, but it was pretty close.
The White Marlin Open is still the biggest billfish tournament in the country, with the 2020 tournament featuring 433 boats with $6.8 million in prize money.
Other than that tournament, though, the Big Rock has outgrown its other competition. This summer, the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic in Miramar Beach, Fla. had 88 boats and a purse worth $1.98 million. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic in Biloxi, Miss. featured a purse worth $1.81 million with 101 boats on the docket.
The Big Rock’s closest national competitor in recent years has probably been the MidAtlantic Tournament in Cape May, N.J. Last year, that competition drew 183 boats and a purse worth $4.07 million. Internationally, the closest comparison to the Big Rock is Bisbee’s Black and Blue Marlin Tournament, which last year awarded $4.65 million in prizes to 125 boats.
At the rate Big Rock is growing, it’s easy to wonder if it could one day reach the levels of the White Marlin Open. But what would that mean for the tournament logistically?
This year, I kept hearing that boat slips were in high demand, and there were few to go around. That was just for 270 boats. Could Morehead City and the surrounding area handle more than 400 boats? How about hotels? The tournament is in June after all, with the tourist season already in full swing.
I have no doubt that the Big Rock would find solutions to their own logistical challenges, but it’s worth wondering how the town would handle such a potential ballooning in participation.
The fact that the tournament is held in Morehead City at all should be an encouraging factor. Fishing along the Outer Banks is typically better, but the Big Rock’s numbers exceed those of the Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament and Hatteras Village Offshore Open by a longshot.
Off the coast of Wilmington produces pretty good fishing, too, and a bigger market with more room for a tournament to grow. So why isn’t the Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament bigger than it is?
The fact is, the town of Morehead City and the Big Rock Board of Directors have built something sustainable and special in this competition. The growth from 2019 to 2021 is staggering, and if it continues, could mean this little corner of the state could one day host the biggest, richest billfish tournament in the “lower 48.”
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
