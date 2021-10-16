RICHLANDS — The West Carteret football team defeated Richlands 38-19 on the road Friday to improve to 3-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Patriots (5-2 overall), coming off a 35-22 win over White Oak on Monday, only led 14-12 after the first quarter before outscoring their host 10-0 in the second and 14-0 in the third.
“(We) overcame early mistakes,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “We went up 7-0, and then they took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards to the house.”
The Patriots marched down the field for a score, got the ball back and then threw a 75-yard interception returned for a touchdown.
“So, it’s 14-12 in the second quarter,” Barrow said, “but at that point, we have probably outgained them 150 yards to minus-10. From there, we pretty much dominated them. Then they scored on our backups late in the fourth quarter.”
There was no other statistical or scoring information from the game.
West will host Swansboro on Friday in a key conference matchup between two 3-0 teams. The Pirates defeated Croatan 42-38 on Friday.
