Last week, I detailed the Bogue Sound access, Emerald Isle Woods and would like to mention other ocean and sound access options here in Emerald Isle.
First of all, I would like to point out the fact that parka and recreational access here in Emerald Isle is not accident. It has taken years of effort from the mayor’s office, town commissioners, our exceptional town managers and of course the many years head of our Parks and Recreation Department, Alisha Sanderson (now retired), and her staff with vision and the uncanny ability to find, apply and get funding to build the wonderful facilities we now all enjoy.
So, what else is there aside from Emerald Isle Woods? Two of the most popular locations are the eastern and western ocean access with rest facilities and considerable available parking. Other additional ocean access points include the numerous beach walk-over accesses. These often include handicapped parking, bike parking and golf cart parking as well. Many of these walk-overs are showing sign of age and are systematically being rebuilt with newer more durable materials, not the least of which is Randy’s Way. Of course, as far as our ocean access, we can’t forget Bogue Inlet Pier and the great job owner Mike Stanley has done to keep the pier in the best shape possible over years of use and unfortunate abuse by so many coastal storms. Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier has been in the Stanley family since the early 1970s.
In the mornings, I take my water temperatures, first lowering my iconic bucket off the railings of Bogue Inlet Pier and then go to Cedar Street here in Emerald Isle to get my Bogue Sound temperatures. As with Emerald Isle (EI) Woods, the Cedar Street pier was basically destroyed by the fury of Hurricane Florence, but like EI Woods, was rebuilt with pilings reminiscent of utility poles and concrete hog-slats as the decking material. These were rebuilt hopefully to withstand the fury of another Florence.
After the closure of Island Harbor Marina to all but members, the town looked to other options to provide boating access, so important to our economy and actual nature of Emerald Isle. Thus, the construction of the wildlife boat ramp, which opened in 2011. The facility is located on Bogue Sound at 6800 Emerald Drive near mile marker 18 on NC 58 (adjacent to Chapel by the Sea).
It includes four launching ramps and parking for 112 vehicle and trailer combinations, and a separate parking lot with 18 single-vehicle spaces. After the ramp was built, a 1,000-foot pier, funded by a grant from the Division of Coastal Management, was also built and runs along the access channel out into Bogue Sound. Recently, in May of 2022, the channel was dredged to increase the depth of the boating access channel. The park also now sports the Jean Preston recreational children’s playground and a picnic area.
Last but not least, is the bike path that runs nearly the full length of Emerald Isle from the Indian Beach town line almost to the end of Coast Guard Road, making all these recreational access points accessible by bicycle. For details of Emerald Isle sound and ocean access log onto https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/.
One other note about local access – the Newport River pier is temporarily closed for repairs, beginning Monday this week. This is the pier located at the wildlife boat ramp on Radio Island in the Newport River, was built and operated by Morehead City since April 2007. You can see the pier to the north (left) as you cross the highrise bridge from Morehead City to Radio Island. Repairs to the pier will take up to 30 days, and it will be closed for the duration of the work. During this time, the boat ramp and bathrooms will remain open to the public. I will address more about this fishing pier next week.
So, how has the continued instability in our spring weather affected the fishing?
Over the weekend, I got a live message from Dr. Steve Smith, just outside Bogue Inlet, noting that the water there was 63.5 degrees and full of bait with Spanish mackerel and bluefish chomping. Easy limits were to be had by 9 a.m. Thanks, Steve.
This has been the story everywhere from Topsail Island to Cape Lookout, and that includes the nearshore artificial reefs full of Spanish, blues, an epic run of Atlantic bonito and loads of gray trout as well. Also, if you get a “runoff,” it very well could be a blackfin tuna. Last week, a 36-pounder was weighed in at Chasin’ Tails and caught within a mile of the beach. This has become a trend since Maurilio Marquez landed one from Bogue Inlet Pier in April 2012.
Along the beach, especially near Beaufort and Bogue inlets, the surf is showing blues and Spanish in good numbers with a few reds cruising around the Bogue Inlet surf looking for a crabby breakfast. The sheepshead are starting to move into the backwaters and being caught from the ocean piers and fish to 8 pounds at AR-315.
Nearshore spring fishing at its best right now. If you are looking for pre-spawn big old reds, they are being caught already from the Cape Lookout surf and up to Ocracoke and the Outer Banks as well. This may bode well for the summer run of the old drum fishery in the Neuse/Pamlico area.
Inside, the action has held up with an excellent winter and now hot spring for red and black drum and speckled trout and the sheepshead are coming.
So how about the kings? There are some out in in only 40 feet of water within sight of the beach. In fact, there was a king lost from Bogue Inlet Pier on Saturday, and it was reported that there was plenty of menhaden to around the pier to entice them in.
For the ocean fishing piers, Oceanana Pier reports a great Spanish bite, weighing in fish to 2.6 pounds, blues, sea mullet around high tide and sheepshead.
Bogue Inlet Pier reports Spanish and blues, sheepshead, dogfish, a great sea mullet early last week but not so much in the crystal-clear water Monday morning when I saw my first pinfish of the season. On Saturday, with menhaden schools around the pier, a king was hooked up but lost. That’s pretty early in the season, but bait and 68-degree water will do the trick.
Seaview Pier reports a great couple of days destroying Spanish and blues with lots of bait around. Black drum and sea mullet slowed on the clear water and was replaced by flounder. There are gray and speckled trout being caught with a 7-pounder caught from the beach right under the pier.
Surf City Pier reports that the Spanish and blues are sizzling hot with scattered sea mullet and black drum.
Jolly Roger Pier reports that Spanish and blues have moved in BIG TIME with sea mullet and both trouts at night.
Farther out, there are dolphin in 180 feet of water and a 44-pound bull dolphin caught at the Swansboro Hole.
The Big Rock is producing wahoo to 50 pounds, along with tuna, dolphin and good numbers of billfish. A reminder: the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament starts on Saturday June 10 (https://www.thebigrock.com/eventschedule-2/).
BOGUS NOTES
