BEAUFORT — East Carteret had a sorry start but a fantastic finish in a Monday night football game with Northside-Pinetown.
The Mariners were gashed on defense on the Panthers’ first two drives of the contest and trailed 7-0 after a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown.
The defense rebounded, and the offense got going on homecoming night to earn an important 29-22 victory in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference opener.
“That was a good win,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “Our guys needed that. You lose three in a row and you bring the powerhouse of our conference in here, and to get a win versus that type of team, against that type of offense, that is an achievement.”
Frazier’s squad, which entered the night with a 2-3 record, had dropped three straight games, falling in competitive county contests with Croatan (18-7 loss) and West Carteret (14-13 loss) and suffering a lopsided defeat to White Oak (53-14 loss).
The arrival of Northside in Beaufort on a chilly night with temperatures in the mid-50s and winds from the north at 15-20 miles per hour didn’t bring high hopes of East getting off the schneid after the Panthers dominated the first year of the Coastal Plains Conference last season.
They went 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the league by outscoring conference opponents 252-46, including a 51-0 win over the Mariners.
“They demolished us last year,” Frazier said. “What our guys were able to do tonight is impressive.”
Northside (3-3) lived up to its hype early, running for 88 yards on eight carries on its first two possessions thanks to its Gun Wing-T attack. The East defense limited the visitors to 119 yards on its next 24 carries. Running back Jamie Corprew led the way for the visitors with 84 yards on 13 carries. Sixty of those yards came on his first four carries in the first quarter.
“We believed the kids could do it, and they actually believed they could do it, so they went out and executed the game plan,” Frazier said. “We harped on doing all the little things, and they did all the little things, and we slowed them down a little bit.”
Branson Long, Daniel White, Brody Nelson and Saviyon Johnson led the defensive charge.
Frazier credited the off week and an extra day – the remnants of Hurricane Ian postponed the game to Monday – for his team’s defensive performance and its preparation for the Panthers’ scheme.
“One-hundred percent,” he said. “We were lucky to have two weeks to do it, two weeks and a day. It gave us some time to study it and break it down. Even though they don’t run many plays, it is hard to stop. Almost impossible, really.”
He also credited the two-way play of the line. The offensive line switched to defense for the first time this season.
“We prepared them for this for two weeks,” he said. “We conditioned them, and it worked out well.”
Only two of the Panthers’ nine drives went for more than four plays.
The East offense also did its part.
Trailing 22-21 at the start of the fourth quarter, the home team marched 76 yards on 12 plays and took nearly eight minutes off the clock. Jacob Nelson scored his third touchdown of the night with 3:42 remaining to give his side a 27-22 lead. Antonio Bryant punched in the two-point conversion to supply the home team with a seven-point advantage.
Those two produced physical runs throughout the night.
Nelson ran for 96 yards on 23 carries, including scoring runs of 30 yards and 1 yard. Bryant ran for 65 yards on 12 carries, including a 22-yard touchdown.
“One is 210 (pounds) and the other is 195, so that takes a toll on any team, especially in our league,” Frazier said. “I told our guys that we’ve run it outside for three to four games straight, and nobody respects our inside game. We’ve got two big backs, so we needed to get north from the first play. Don’t outrun them, run through them. We were able to do that.”
The Mariners got better offensively as the game went on. After scoring on one-yard drives on their first two touchdowns, they scored on a nine-play, 74-yard drive and also had a monster 14-play, 76-yard drive that ended on downs.
“Our big thing was our defense,” Northside coach Keith Boyd said. “We just didn’t tackle well. We were bouncing off them like pinballs. We had so many missed tackles.”
The teams combined for four touchdowns and 28 points in a wild first quarter.
After recovering a fumble on the Panthers’ first drive, East had its punt blocked by Elijah Holloway, who scooped it up and scored from 20 yards out to give his team a 7-0 lead just three minutes into the game.
Following a 40-yard kickoff return from Bryant, Nelson tied it up with a 30-yard run.
Northside answered with a Marcus Clayton 12-yard touchdown run on its next possession to culminate a five-play, 50-yard drive.
Evan Taylor later pressured the Northside punter, resulting in a rushed 12-yard punt to the Panthers’ 22-yard line. Bryant ran it in one play later to tie it at 14-14 with zeros left on the first quarter clock.
Neither team scored in the second quarter.
Nelson capped a nine-play, 74-yard drive to start the third quarter and give his team a 21-14 lead. Two possessions later, an interception set up the Panthers at the East 26-yard line. Two plays later, Carson Clinkscales scored from 12 yards out, and a Corprew two-point run made it 22-21 with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
Here are results of the game:
Northside......................... 14 0 8 0 - 22
East Carteret.................... 14 0 7 8 - 29
Northside East Carteret
9 First Downs 15
31-207 Rushes-yards 44-200
2-2 Passing 3-5-1
24 Passing yards 76
231 Total yards 276
3-17.3 Punts-average 2-27.5
3-2 Fumbles-lost 1-0
3-25 Penalties-yards 3-25
119 Return yards 40
Scoring Summary
N – Holloway punt block 20 return (Tomaini kick), 9:08, 1st.
EC – Nelson 30 run (Harding kick), 8:50, 1st.
N – Clayton 12 run (Tomaini kick), 5:47, 1st.
EC.- Bryant 22 run (Harding kick), 0:00, 1st.
EC – Nelson 1 run (Harding kick), 7:11, 3rd.
N – Clinkscales 12 run (Corprew run), 4:20, 3rd.
EC – Nelson 6 run (Bryant run), 3:42, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Northside – Corprew 13-84; Squires 2-54; Clayton 7-54; Clinkscales 7-10; Chrismom 1-6; O’Neal 1-(-1). East Carteret – Nelson 23-96; Bryant 12-65; Doans 7-28; Baker 1-6; Matheka 1-(-5).
PASSING: Northside –Chrismom 2-2-0-0-24. East Carteret – Nelson 3-5-0-1-76.
RECEIVING: Northside – Clinkscales 2-24. East Carteret – Matheka 2-38; Taylor 1-38.
