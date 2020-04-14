Does it feel like the Twilight Zone? Maybe like we’ve become a live version of a Michael Crichton disaster novel? Or maybe worse, caught in the machinations of a Stephen King novel?
And then add to everything, on Monday, my weather alert radio was blaring threatening warnings every five minutes!
Well, let’s talk fish.
Last week, we consumed bluefish even before we caught any, so how about some information on the nature and catching of bluefish, aka Pomatomus saltatrix, tailor, chopper, marine piranha, snapper blue, gators, and of course, the Hatteras blue!
Bluefish are voracious predators and will get their cutting incisors on anything they can take a bite out of, big or small. The younger fish snack on invertebrates, as well as small fish. The gators are almost exclusively piscivorous.
Among the snacks young and old feed on include squid, various shrimp and crabs, alewives, and other shad and herrings, menhaden, pinfish, spot, butterfish, and yes, they are cannibalistic…feasting on their younger brethren bluefish. So, like many carnivorous fish, they travel in schools usually of the same-year class to avoid getting eaten by their older and bigger siblings!
The spawning stock arrive at the continental slope along the Gulf Stream between north Florida and Cape Hatteras mainly in April and May, from their wintering areas in south Florida or offshore in the south Atlantic. There is also a summer spawn offshore in July and August. I have caught blues from Florida to New England ocean waters and interior bays and sounds. They indeed have a wide distribution all along the Atlantic Coast.
These fish are sight feeders and can feed in low-light conditions, nighttime and midday as well. Here in North Carolina, coincident with their earliest appearance, are worm hatches. I’ve seen blues gorge on cinder worms as some of their earliest spring forage. So, root beer-colored soft plastics make good early spring baits.
After that, my main bait is my gold Kastmaster, although any blingy shiny metal bait will work. These days, the likes of Spanish Candy and Thingma Jig are popular along with the old standards of diamond jigs and Stingsilvers. If some of the big blues come through, nothing is more fun than hooking them on topwater baits. In recent years, I’ve landed 30-plus-inch fish on topwater popping plugs.
Awesome!
Bait fishermen working the bottom like cut-fish baits, including pinfish, lizard fish, bits and chunks of mullet and so on, fished on a fish-finder rigs or fireball rigs. Often, I will keep a few to eat and would prefer to release any other fish.
Blues are tail biters, and if you are using a Kastmaster or similar bait with treble hooks, you usually have to contend with the removal of all three hooks to release the fish.
So, after I’ve gotten my limit, I switch to artificial metals with the treble hook replaced by a barbless circle or J-hook for easy, safe release. These days, that’s even more important since the bag limit for blues has now been drastically reduced from 15 blues per day to only three per day! This can be problematic from our fishing piers as well where the standard bait is the GotCha plug with its two treble hooks. There are models with the rear hook being a single J-hook. You can also re-rig some of your GotChas with single hooks to accommodate safe releases.
Finding blues is fairly easy. They are very messy feeders, leaving a debris field around their feeding schools attracting birds. Gulls are a giveaway since the gulls are not great fishers but great in scavenging remnant bits and pieces leftovers. Not only are birds feeding on remnant debris, but you can often find both gray and speckled trout, puppy drum and flounder cleaning up remnants that fall to the bottom.
All that being said, the fishing has really broken into spring mode. YEAH!
I have been documenting the excellent spring catches of puffers and sea mullet along the beach, from the piers and around Beaufort Inlet and the Morehead City Port turning basin. But that was only a start. With surf temperatures now solidly in the 60s and having passed the 13 hours of daylight, the tunas for the rest of us have hit our shores.
Frankly, we are having a great spring false albacore bite, and the Atlantic bonito have shown up in epic numbers. The bonito are generally small, 2 to 5 pounds, but really plentiful, fun to catch and delicious table fare. Clouser glass minnow flies and blingy metals I’ve mentioned above for blues are the baits of choice, cast and retrieved if the fish are near the surface or jigged if the fish have sounded deep. The fish are all over the beach from the Cape Lookout Bight, along Shackleford Banks and over the usual artificial reefs, like AR 315 and 320, and natural ledges from Keypost out of Bogue Inlet to Christmas Rock out of New River.
Jigging away on the reefs, rocks and in the port area will also jig up gray trout in the 10s of fish. They are abundant and hungry, but remember the creel limit is still one (yes, one) fish per day per angler. Grays and specks, by the way, are also being landed from our ocean piers, along with false albies.
Inside fishing for reds and specks remains excellent too with fish in the marshes and bay areas. When the bluefish bite really picks up, they will also be found, not only in the surf and around the inlets, but also in the backwaters and up the rivers.
So where are the Spanish? As the water temperature approaches 60 degrees, they will show in numbers, often starting around Cape Lookout Shoals and working their way along the beach. In fact, I have heard of a few being caught already, so the main group will soon follow the early “scout” fish.
---------------------
Finally, from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries on the artificial reef front, they’ve reported two reef deployments for Dare County.
First, the 107-foot America was sunk at AR-165 off Pea Island on Thursday morning. Secondly, later in the day, they also have dumped about 1,500 tons of old Bonner Bridge concrete demolition debris at AR-130 off Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills. Nice job!
Catch some fish and be safe out there! See you next week.
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com. It’s repaired and up and running and better than ever.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.