I have fished for speckled trout in the Bogue Banks surf for over 25 years with years of both enjoyment and utter frustration, and this year falls in the utter frustration category.
Why frustration? It’s not just the lack of catching trout this year, but it comes after anticipation of an exceptional season lurking in the wings. Last year, we had no “troutcicles” and the summer speck bite was outstanding all along the central coast estuarine waters. So where are the trout?
I don’t know, but based on the experience of my elders who always believed that if you see an abundance of “spike” (aka juvenile) trout running the surf, the season is, for whatever reason, OVER! Luckily, I’m still getting nice fish in the creeks, so I won’t starve this winter. Speaking of which, if you don’t have one already and you freeze fish for the winter, get one of the vacuum sealers to preserve your filets in! You will not regret this purchase. It also makes a great Christmas gift.
So, in my 25-plus years of fishing for speckled trout along the beach, I have come up with a variety of Bogus truths and tips to for better troutin’:
First, when using MirrOlures or soft plastics, let the lure sink before your retrieval. You will find many hookups during the drop.
Drift the Bar. This is a great technique in a crosswind or rip current.
Cast your lure onto the sandbar bordering a hole or slough and let natural forces sweep it off into the hole. Expect a hit just as the plug roles off into the hole. This is where the trout and other hungry critters are waiting for an easy meal.
Pack a backup rod. I really needed one after my unexpected surf bobbing experience when I got knocked over by a “rogue” wave. And try to keep your attention toward the surf to avoid such unexpected wet experiences. Seemingly unresolvable line tangles and fishing reel failures are not uncommon as we would like and are better dealt with outside the heat of battle, so retreat to the beach and this will help you avoid the “rogue” wave event.
When things get dull, i.e., you are not catching fish or the bite has shut off, break out from the pod…swoosh. Just do it, move on or try something different – a different song, different grub or that special MirrOlure you never really had the courage to use before. Whose job is it to come up with those new lure colors anyway?
Don't forget the other fish –drum, blues, flounder, fat Alberts are all possible targets mixed in with the trout. And don't forget the Kastmaster. It does catch trout!!! It’s particularly effective on a windy day when it’s hard to cast other baits or in rough surf. Fish it low and slow.
One sticky problem that we all confront, if in fact we actually catch trout, is the slimy-hand syndrome. We all try to wash that fish slime off by swishing our hand in the cold water. Remember, the trout lives in that water all the time, and they're always slimy! So eventually we usually resort at swiping that stuff onto our clothes or waders. The real solution is right at your feet – the sand. Just swish your hand in the backwash sand, and it’s gone in a flash.
Trout fishing is a demanding sport akin to the likes of skiing, the fabled Olympic marathon or the ironman competition. Dawn to dusk…standing…casting again and again…fighting the forceful surf. A pre-fishing season exercise regimen is a must for back and arm conditioning…or maybe just a post-fishing hot tub, masseuse and a glass of brandy.
When all else fails, remember to think persistence. It really works when all else fails. It's only time, and it's on your side, so good troutin’.
---------------------
So, as you gathered, surf and pier trout fishing are sporadic at best with numbers favoring throwback spikes.
On the other hand, our backwaters are producing quality fish. This past weekend, I landed fish to 19.5 inches and lost at least one that I call a “crank stopper.” That is one that put a halt to my cranking in a plastic shrimp. Unfortunately, 10 seconds later, it was past history…gone but not forgotten.
I also again confirmed the old adage that if you catch a fish on the first try, it’s time to go home. Quod erat demonstrandum, or QED! On the other hand, one of our local guides and his son weighed in (and released alive) four trout weighing in aggregate at over 27 pounds. Talk about quality fish. Where? “Never mind creek” I suppose. Nice catch Mike and Christian Taylor.
Some of the local creeks that seem to be hot with trout, at least if the number of anglers is any metric, are Broad and Gayles creeks along Highway 24. Think Spooners and Pelletier as well. This is typical fall/winter trout fishing. Fish in the Neuse and New rivers are still hot too.
---------------------
There are also still catches of reds, specks and grays and flounder in the Morehead City Port area.
The flounder bite is still excellent and particularly on nearshore and offshore structures, as this is the flounder spawning season. Gulf, summer and southern flounder spawn in the ocean during the winter. In more nearshore activity, the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty is a four-season destiny. Right now, there are nice sheepshead, black drum, and some specks and grays as well are on the menu.
With the unusually warm water temperatures still holding, I have even heard of bluefish and false albacore still being caught just out of Bogue Inlet.
---------------------
Speaking of nearshore fish, this has been an awesome season for the bluefin tuna fishing.
Have you seen videos of these monster tuna, in the hundreds of pounds, going airborne while busting bait balls of menhaden?
Check it out, they are just awesome. As of a week ago, I heard that at least 69 giants have been weighed in, and the fishing continues to be off the charts. We’re probably in triple figures by now.
---------------------
Now for the ocean fishing piers with a rundown of closures and availability:
Oceanana Pier will close Thursday, Dec. 31 to the general public but may remain open for fishing and fishing pass sales.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a lots of spike specks and occasional keeper trout, sea mullet, too many blues and great catches of big puffers. The pier is closed to the general public until March 12 but remains open to season-pass keyholders.
Seaview Pier reports puffers, sea mullet and trout. It is now open for fishing during daylight hours only.
Surf City Pier is closed for the season.
Jolly Roger Pier reports sea mullet, puffers, black drum and lots of trout with many shorts. As usual, it will remain open year-round.
