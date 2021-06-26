KERNERSVILLE — The N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Wrestling Invitational has been held for three years, and West Carteret has produced a medal winner each year.
Kenley Riley kept the streak alive last weekend with a third-place finish in the 138-pound division.
And considering she’s just a freshman, the West Carteret wrestler could add more medals in the coming years.
“Coach reminds me that it’s just the beginning of my career,” she said. “I have three more years, and I definitely plan on improving and climbing the ladder.”
Riley follows in the footsteps of Ariana Wolkerstorfer who won the 113-pound B division last year and took third in the 106-pound division at the inaugural event.
“I got the chance to meet her last spring,” Riley said. “She’s a great inspiration. She is definitely a great role model. I strive to have a successful career like her. She showed me a pathway. I could see that it had already been done before.”
Riley had to overcome a big early deficit in the third-place match versus North Henderson’s Kaly Brookshire
Trailing 5-0 and then later 9-3, including fighting off her back on one occasion, Riley went to work with two takedowns to get back in the match. Trailing 10-9, she employed arm bars and half nelsons to put Brookshire on her back and ultimately get the pin in 4:44.
“Coach has the Wall of Fame, and last year when I had the privilege to meet Ariana, I was very determined to have my name up on that board with her,” Riley said. “I knew what I had to do in that match, and I found the endurance to get through it and came out on top.”
She began the event with a tough 3-1 decision over West Henderson’s Mariah Carver.
The opening-round win gave her confidence but also convinced her going three periods again wasn’t in her best interest.
“It definitely gave me some aggression to go in the next matches and finish things up faster, get through it, move things along,” she said.
A member of the West swim team, Riley credits her time in the pool with her endurance late in matches.
The quarterfinal saw her pin East Wilkes’ Jersey Call in 1:55. Eventual champion Hailie Misplay of Pine Forest handed Riley her lone loss of the meet in the semifinal with a pin in 3:14.
“I had the goal to come home with a medal,” Riley said. “I was determined that I wasn’t going to leave without being on that podium. I made sure that goal was achieved, but I also kept the mindset that what happens, happens, and we have to learn from losses. I learned from the loss that I had, and I’m ready for next year.”
West coach Kevin Smith is confident his freshman wrestler will be much improved next season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, junior varsity tournaments and female tournaments were canceled, giving Riley just six matches this season.
She went 3-3.
“She did great with very little experience,” Smith said. “Next year, she will get to participate in those types of events and get more competition and experience.”
The success of Riley and Wolkerstorfer before her has Smith thinking West will draw more female wrestlers in the future, and he’s ready for it.
“It’s a whole other aspect of the sport that is opening up, and I think it is great,” he said. “These girls are taking to it. They deserve every opportunity they can get. We as a program have to be willing to embrace it and allow them to chase their goals. It’s obviously important to have a program that embraces everybody.”
Riley was one of nine wrestlers from east of Interstate 95 to medal out of 52 medal recipients in 13 divisions, joining two wrestlers from Dixon and one each from Richlands, New Bern, First Flight, Manteo, Currituck and South Brunswick.
She was the lone participant from the county in the 130-wrestler event.
“It was an amazing opportunity,” Riley said. “I thoroughly enjoyed having the experience to wrestle fellow females. It was jaw-dropping to see the numbers who were there to wrestle. I just enjoyed getting out there and having a good time and having some good competition.”
Riley started wrestling in the sixth grade, but she’s not exactly sure why.
“That is the question everybody wants to know, and honestly, I do not have an answer,” she said. “I do not know what caused me to go into that room, but I know that once I started, I was not going to stop. Being in a room full of guys, I didn’t want to show any weakness. I thought, ‘Oh, man, I’ve got myself into something.’ But I just ended up falling in love with the sport.”
