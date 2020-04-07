Last week, I explored the lowly blowfish, which although getting respect these days, went for many years hiding in the shadows.
Much of that is the product of a face only a mother could love, and of course, the deadly toxic lore of the Japanese fugu. And as the haiku poet Buson observed, for some the enticement is: “I cannot see her tonight/I have to give her up/ So I will eat fugu.”
But, of course, the northern puffers we have aren’t fugu, and no sacrifice is necessary. On the other hand, in their own right, bluefish, although epic as a gamefish, yes with vicious hits, as well as power runs and majestic leaps, they are definitely underappreciated as table fare. Why? In my humble opinion, this is more often than not attributed to, as I call it, “operator error.” Yes, they are most often mishandled, mistreated and abused, so no wonder they are “fishy” or down right inedible when they finally reach the dining room table.
Mistreated, but how? Well when “king mackerel and the blues are running up and down the coast” (thanks to the Coastal Cohorts music trio), the blues, often ravaging baitfish in large schools and being caught en masse, with their somewhat oily flesh are unfortunately allowed to sit baking on the pier or boat deck or lying on the sandy beach hot enough to fry your tootsies. What results is something more resembling either bluefish mush or jerky, depending on how long they are allowed to marinate in the hot summer sun.
So, what’s the solution? Here are a few tips of proper care and feeding of your blues destined for dinner table.
First, immediately ice down your catch. Heat and noonday sun will quickly reduce your catch from sushi to bluefish jerky. Pier cooking is NOT allowed. Before they hit the ice chest, many anglers bleed the larger fish. I don’t worry about bleeding for 1- to 3-pound fish, but larger bluefish and big Hatteras blues should be immediately bled by cutting around their arteries in the tail or under the gills. In either case, fish in the 1- to 3-pound range also provide the best table fare as compared to the much larger Hatteras blues.
When dressing the bluefish, I prefer filleting and skinning them. When you do this, you will see a line of dark red meat along the lateral line. For better taste, this strong-tasting dark flesh can readily be cut out, leaving the lighter meat for the table. As with bleeding, I often reserve this for bigger fish, but many do this routinely for all their bluefish. You can also cut the “bloodline” of Spanish mackerel and even the Atlantic bonito, one of the very tasty “smallish” tuna. Once cleaned, return to the well-iced cooler.
With bluefish, the key is to eat them fresh. My recommendation is to only keep what you will eat that day and release the rest for another day. On the other hand, when we are “lucky” enough to bag our limit, the freezer is often the fate of those extra fish. This is not going to be usual these days, with the new normal for bluefish bag limit of three fish per day per capita. If you do keep a few extras and want to freeze them, I recommend vacuum-sealing them in one of the food sealers, and even then, date the package and use in one month or less.
Frequently, if I do have frozen bluefish, I use them for stew or fishcakes. Fish stews and fishcakes are a fine fate for frozen blues, but for fresh fish, there are more delicate options. Some of my favorite have come from a great book by Greta Jacobs and Jane Alexander from Nantucket (No I don’t have a limerick in mind here!), titled, of all things, “The Bluefish Cook Book.” Also, I have some of my very own home-created culinary favorites posted at: https://www.ncoif.com/category/fishing/recipes-category/.
With water temperatures now solidly in the 60s, both in the surf and sound, fishing is BOOM-exploding!
I have not gotten any blues from the surf yet, although I was in the hunt over the weekend at The Point in Emerald Isle. I did see some small bait with gulls and least terns feasting on very small baits, but alas, I saw no blues feeding under them. That will come soon! Why soon? There were blues at Cape Lookout a week ago and some outside of Bogue Inlet. That’s why soon.
Even better, the spring run of false albacore and Atlantic bonito have hit the area in style and big numbers from Masonboro Inlet to Beaufort Inlet. I have heard of exceptional catches out of Bogue Inlet over to AR 315 and Beaufort Inlet with blitzing swarms of false albacore just off Shackleford Banks at Rough Point. Unfortunately, I haven’t visualized any busting bait, either from the beach at Bogue Inlet or off the end of Bogue Inlet Pier.
Also in the mix, but at depth, is a great run of gray trout from AR 315 in Beaufort Inlet and the Morehead City Port and associated bridges including the Atlantic Beach causeway bridge, the high-rise joining Morehead City Bridge to Radio Island and the train trestle too. And the grays are big up to 21 inches I have heard. Sounds like a 3-pounder for sure.
And remember the gray trout (weakfish) are the better fighters of our local trouts. All the above fishies can be targeted with your favorite jigs, from Kastmasters and Stingsilvers to the more recently popular glitzy baits like Big Nic Spanish Candy and Thingma Jigs. Casting and retrieving or jigging will locate the fish you are looking for.
Inside, the trout bite continues to be epic, and any of the fish are big.
I won’t enumerate the where today. They are still where they have been through the fall and winter, and there are reds in the mix too in the back bays. Unfortunately, I’ve not seen any reds in the surf yet.
If it’s bait and throwing lead you prefer, there are plenty of puffers and sea mullet to be had along the beach.
The sea mullet bite, which was cooler-filling epic several days last week, has slowed down but should return to epic as the southwest winds are predicted for the next few days. They love the southwesterlies!
An astronomical note for this week: we are in super moon/full moon phase with the moon as close as it will be to the earth in 2020.
And you will know this how? We are experiencing the very high, so-called “king tides” for the next few days.
Don’t get your feet wet and be safe out there.
