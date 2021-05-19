beaufort — Jenna Rutledge finished 34th at the 1A/2A golf state championship as a freshman.
She jumped up to seventh as a sophomore.
Last week, she tied for third.
“I didn’t expect to be here, to be third at states,” the East Carteret junior said. “It feels nice to keep moving up.”
Shooting a 5-over 77, she called it the best round of her young career.
“I shot a 76 at one of our (regular season) matches, but to do it at Pinehurst, that was definitely a highlight,” Rutledge said.
Including dips and swales around the greens, sloping greens and false fronts, the course is known to repel shots as easily as it accepts them.
“It had fast greens that slope down,” Rutledge said. “If you didn’t hit it well enough, it would roll right back down to your feet. This course was harder than the past two years. I’ve played some Pinehurt courses, but this was a lot different.”
A Sunday practice round in preparation for the Tuesday championship round did little to settle her nerves.
“I was a little worried,” Rutledge said. “You really had to play the course fast, think about every shot. It was a lot tougher.”
She began her round with four bogeys on the first five holes to quickly put her 4-over.
“I think it was nerves,” Rutledge said. “That first tee shot, I don’t know if I’ll ever not be nervous. Everyone is watching. I tried to keep it together.”
A birdie on the sixth hole seemed to put her at ease. She played at nearly par over the final 13 holes, shooting 1-over to end up 5-over 77 with six pars, four bogeys and three birdies.
“That birdie helped, just to know it was possible,” Rutledge said. “I knew if I could keep the numbers low, I’d do pretty well. If I thought it was a tough course, chances are everybody was having the same issues. I didn’t have any double bogeys, which I was really pleased about.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event was limited to just one day rather than the usual two-day competition.
As a freshman, Rutledge shot 97 and 95 for a two-day total of 192 to finish 34th. As a sophomore, she shot an 80 each day for a two-day total of 160 to take seventh.
“It was a little nerve-racking going into it,” she said of this year’s event. “With two, you have another day to redeem yourself, but with one, you have to kind of do it in one day. You’ve got one chance to make it happen. With two days, you have more room for error, so it was definitely different.”
Despite playing the best round of her career, she still walked off the course not knowing where she stood on the leaderboard.
“It felt really good to hear I had tied for third,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting to do as well as I did.”
First Flight’s Katherine Schuster, a Clemson commit, won her fourth straight state championship by shooting the only under-par round in the field with a 70.
She joined former Athens Drive star Jennifer Chang as the only girls to win four individual state golf titles.
“I got to play with her (Schuster) at regionals, and she is incredible,” Rutledge said. “She was super nice. I enjoyed watching her play.”
The rest of the golfers who shot under 80 at the state championship will return next season, including Pine Lake Prep sophomore Caroline Johnson (76), Hayesville junior Jalay Stamey (77) and Hendersonville junior Katie Kubec (79).
“I think I have to raise my goals a bit after finishing third,” Rutledge said. “Every year, I want to lower my score a little bit, so hopefully next year I can put something better up there.”
No matter what happens next season, Rutledge has already established herself as the best golfer in East history.
A student at Marine Science and Technology (MaST) Early College High School, she is eligible to play at East because she lives in the school’s district.
Rutledge is the first East golfer to win a conference championship – she has now captured three in a row – and is the first to qualify for the state championship. She’s qualified for the state meet by finishing seventh, fifth and third, respectively, in her three appearances at the regional.
She’s accomplished these feats while sporting a 4.7 GPA and taking enough college credits to give her an associate’s degree while attaining her high school degree.
Rutledge is considering a degree in engineering or business in college where she hopes to continue her golf career.
“That is definitely a goal,” she said. “I don’t fully have a plan right now, so I’m keeping my options open. Where I go to school may depend on golf.”
Here are a few of Rutledge’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Breakfast Club.”
Favorite TV Show: “Parks and Recreation.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Scooby Doo.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Taylor Swift.
Favorite Song: “Famous” by Kanye West.
Favorite Book: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
Favorite Team: Alabama Crimson Tide football.
Favorite Athlete: Justin Thomas.
Favorite Vacation: Alaska.
Favorite Hobby: Hanging with Friends.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “Sometimes the biggest problem is in your head. You’ve got to believe.”– Jack Nicklaus.
Favorite Food: Chicken tenders.
Favorite Drink: Diet Mountain Dew.
Favorite Restaurant: Plaza Mexico.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “My junior year at states.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Kendall Nifong.
Favorite Sport: Golf.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Getting Bojangles.”
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: Taylor Swift.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Aubrey Plaza, Mac Miller and Paul Bear Bryant.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Sam Lewis, Paul Lewis, Riley Morris, Charlotte Bickley, Geoffrey Edwards, Ms. Sholar Warren.
Items For A Deserted Island: A boat, a fishing rod, fire starter, hammock, snacks.
