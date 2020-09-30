With October beginning Thursday, all local towns that allow driving on the beach will be open for vehicle access.
As we realize, all of us who take to the sand will at one time or another succumb to the plight of soft, airy sand, me included. However, if you drive on the beach, you will also realize that many, if not most, bad events can be traced to operator error and bad decisions.
A typical example occurred this past week. An angler and his wife, as the tide fell, decided to move their SUV from the upper beach to the lower, now uncovered sandbar. However, between the upper beach and lower bar was a narrow watery slough with the equivalent of quicksand.
You already know the outcome. Luckily, the tide was still falling, and with the help of at least three good Samaritans, the vehicle was hoisted back onto hard, drivable sand to save the day. I only mention this, not to mock or pillory the couple involved, but to point out how easily one can get in trouble on the beach by making unwise decisions, and that there are many good Samaritans out there to help in one’s time of need.
So here are some tips to help you make good decisions and avoid the embarrassment and/or expense of calling for a co$tly tow. First, I know this sounds basic, and it is, but you won’t believe the number of people who forget to place their vehicle in 4-by-4 drive! Reduced air pressure in your tires can be a real help for increased traction. Many drop their tire pressure to around 20 psi. This can be done by hand with a pressure gauge or by one of the tire deflators that automatically deflate to a set pressure. If you do this, remember to repressurize your tires to factory specs to avoid unnecessary wear and tear on your now underinflated tires.
Things to keep on board when you are on the beach include a tow rope, strap or chain, a good shovel, and in case of a flat tire, a wooden board upon which to jack up your vehicle. Also, how about a tide table? Plenty are available free at the tackle shops, but most of you can more conveniently download a tide app to your smart phone. And check it before you drive up onto the beach!
Now how about some tips on “going.” Start with your wheels straight ahead. Start slowly, never gun your engine, don’t throw sand! When possible, select damp, hard-packed sand to drive on. Remember, in the sand, air is your enemy, so the low-tide, hard beach is great, and after a rainfall, gives you better footing. As you are going, plan your turns and don’t cut them sharply. Be gentle and plot your spot. I like to make turns in locations where I am going downhill from soft to hard sand. It's a killer to turn from the low, hard sand near the water, uphill onto something resembling grits.
Then there is momentum. Keep your mo(mentum) whenever you go. This is often needed in the performance of Olympic-class, off-road maneuvers or when exiting the beach onto a vehicular access point which is always uphill, soft and rutted. Watch for entering vehicles. Who has the right of way anyway?
Next week, I will cover stopping and when you get stuck before you call the truck.
Fishing has gotten into real fall mode with a great variety of fish fired up with the shorter hours of daylight, falling water temperatures and an abundance of bait.
Along the surf, the reds (slot and above) are being caught from Fort Macon to Emerald Isle with fish bait being best, but catches also being made on metal artificials. In the mix also include pompano, blues to 5 pounds and some pounder specks (I saw the pics), and I even landed a Spanish on a fat and slow Catch-2000 MirrOlure.
One other exciting guest was the appearance of the speedy false albacore. Surf flounder were mostly throwbacks. My best last week was 14 inches. Remember, the season closes after midnight tonight, Sept. 30. By the way, the red drum bite at Ocracoke Island is on fire as well.
Near the beach and close-in artificial reefs and rock ledges, such as 45-Minute Rock, are yielding big Spanish, snake kings and above, false albacore and still keeper flounder.
Please don’t confuse snake kings with big Spanish. Check for the black spot on the front of the dorsal fin that will indicate a Spanish. With no black spot, you’ve got a small king where a minimum length of 24 inches applies.
Inside, I have had scattered success at the Highway 24 creeks and little or no success at Pettiford Creek or at the VFW access of Highway 58 north of the Emerald Isle bridge.
But others are having better success with specks and red drum in the White Oak River, as well as New and Neuse Rivers, with some topwater baits catching reds and big trout.
The Newport River is heating up at The Haystacks on live bait and topwater lures, and live mullet are catching reds and big trout as you work your way up Core Creek.
If it still trout you want, the Morehead City Turning Basin is still giving up keepers, as well as the Atlantic Beach causeway bridge and by Radio Island in front of the fuel tanks. Interestingly for the second week in a row, I have heard of tarpon sightings in the Morehead City Port area.
From large to small, I finally heard of spots being caught just where you guess they would turn up, Gallants Channel by the remnants of the drawbridge. The only caveat is that the bite was at night.
The Neuse River old drum are still being caught, but this is nearing the end of their 2020 season. Now, fish are being caught outside the inlets and from the surf and ocean fishing piers.
Offshore, with things finally settling down from Hurricane Teddy, good catches of wahoo and mahi are being reported from the 90-Foot Drop on out.
Now for the piers.
Fishing is nicely picking up, but spots only showing on Topsail Island piers and some, but not many, pompano.
Oceanana Pier reports a good week after the surf calmed with Spanish and blues, along with loads of puppy drum and trout.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had big fat specks and red and black drum, some sea mullet, flounder, blues and Spanish, a couple kings to 32 pounds and even a false albacore. Speaking of reds, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, the pier experienced an epic redfish blitz of slot keepers to citation size, with most of the big fish overmatching typical pier gear.
Seaview Pier has had a good week too with lots of sheepshead around the pilings as they exit for the year, with over- slot reds, flounder, sea mullet, croaker and spots starting to show.
Surf City Pier reports sea mullet, some spots, red and black drum, no trout, but surf fishers are getting some specks from the beach.
Jolly Roger Pier reports blues, specks and above-slot red drum.
It was fun to post a positive report this week. It can only get better. Be kind, be safe, catch fish and enjoy our lovely this fall beaches.
