Last week, with graduate student Lewis Naisbett-Jones, we set up the logic, reasons and techniques for an important research study with an important recreational fishery, the sheepshead.
This week, I’ll got over some preliminary results. The study is about half completed, and although we are now awaiting the pop-off satellite tag (PSAT) data due this April, here is what early trends of the data has shown preliminarily so far.
“We’re halfway through the study,” pointed out Naisbett-Jones, “so the data is still kind of rolling in. But our early findings have been really interesting. We’ve identified a number of adult sheepshead leaving the inlets to migrate offshore, and that started late October and continued right up into early December.
“We had detections of fish leaving and making their way offshore. Satellite tagging data from our first year of our project identified a bunch of locations, most of them relatively close to the inlets.”
The question is how close are they? Surprisingly close as it turns out, that is within five miles of the beach around structures like the popular nearshore artificial reef AR-315. The follow-up question is do you think that these are possibly spawning grounds for the sheepshead?
“Yes, I would love to say where the spawning grounds are,” explained Naisbett-Jones, “but it’s a little too early to say, but certainly these locations that we’re getting are within the time window that we anticipate the fish are spawning, so that spawning grounds probably are within these areas or very close to these areas.”
The “time window” for spawning Naisbett-Jones is referring to is April and May, which include the time that we see the sheepshead staging around the inlets just prior to their reentering our inside waters in mid-spring. Interestingly, there was a PSAT tag that indicated one rogue sheepshead was as far as 22 miles south of Beaufort Inlet.
That’s the preliminary data from year one of the tagging and PSAT data as we await recovery of this year’s satellite data as the pop-off tags are scheduled to pop off this April. So, stay tuned. For the complete text of my interview with Naisbett-Jones, log onto: https://www.ncoif.com/sheepshead-tagging-research-lewis-naisbett-jones-unc-ims/.
---------------------
So how is the early spring fishing going?
The sheepshead action at Cape Lookout Jetty is still going great as it has all winter. Might this area be a spawning location?
This year and last have proven to give us great sea mullet action from the inlet, along the beaches and piers and into the turning basin. This is not rocket science – use two-hook bottom rigs with shrimp and/or Fishbites (combos work great), or if you want to get fancy, get some Sam’s Gitters, which are merely modified speck rigs.
In the mix are plenty of puffers and good-size gray trout and black drum. If you want to target the grays, metal jigs work best. Stingsilvers or the more blingy Thingma Jigs work great from Cape Lookout to the Atlantic Beach Causeway, the high-rise bridge and train trestle around the port.
It’s time for the old drum to slowly move closer to the beaches from offshore, and we are seeing good catches in the surf on cut bait, both along the Outer Banks and Ocracoke.
Right now, the shad action is steady in the Neuse and Tar rivers and their feeder creeks, as well as hot in the Roanoke with stripers in the mix.
Inside fishing is still headed up with speckled trout, reds in the flats and black drum. New River specks are still coming up big. It also looks like the striper action is strong in the Trent/Neuse area around New Bern.
---------------------
Now for the fishing piers:
Oceanana Pier reports puffers, an excellent sea mullet bite and a few blues, along with the usual troublesome fish, two-by-two rays and some dogfish.
Bogue Inlet Pier reports the same with a steady sea mullet bite on the west side of the pier and out between the fourth and sixth shelters, along with puffers. The best action has been during the rising tide. We haven’t seen any drums, either red or black as yet.
Seaview Pier reports big sea mullet, puffers, black drum, a bluefish blitz and the usual pests.
Surf City Pier reports puffers, good numbers of sea mullet and some black drum.
Jolly Roger also reports a good sea mullet bite, puffers, gray trout, croakers and a good run of blues, along with usual by-catch of rays, etc.
---------------------
Now that the remnants of the old Bonner Bridge is open as a free public fishing pier, you can check up on the fishing activity there on a Facebook Group at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/257155219670455.
Check it out.
BOGUS NOTES
