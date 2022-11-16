As you hopefully know, recent changes have been made in the creel limit regulations for spots and croakers, both being reduced from near infinity to a maximum of 50 per day.
This was done as a result of significant declines in harvest in both the Mid-Atlantic (north of Virginia-North Carolina border) and South Atlantic (North Carolina to Florida) regions, and adult abundance in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. Further decreases may be imposed depending on future stock assessment data.
Spots, of course, derive their name from the distinctive black spot behind the gills, but legend has it that the mark came from the fingers of St. Peter, the renowned biblical fisherman. And did you know that spots (Leiostomus xanthurus) are one of the 275 sciaenid species worldwide, six of which are managed locally here in North Carolina?
Spots have a rich history and alternative names such as goody, old wife, roach chum, Norfolk, yellow-belly spots, and of course, Lafayettes. The Lafayette moniker derives from New York fishermen when the fish arrived en masse in coincidence with the arrival of Marquis de Lafayette in 1824, naming them in his honor. By the way, the yellow-belly spots are the mature spawners sporting the yellow from hormonal changes at spawning time. They are the biggest of these diminutive sciaenids.
Juvenile spots can be caught year-round in the brackish backwaters, but the main event occurs during their awaited fall spawning migration into the ocean, usually peaking in October when massive schools exit the inlets and work south and offshore for their annual spawn fest. As they exit, we see the “spot armada” congregating around the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) as they approach inlets. Many of us have seen the armada lining the ICW around the Emerald Isle bridge and into Swansboro with the Coast Guard trying to keep waterways open to boat traffic.
This year, although there have been a few fish caught from our ocean piers, the numbers have been disappointing again. Many saw the dramatic video of spots being wasted along the Ocracoke beaches while being chased out of the water by blitzing bluefish to certain death.
Locally, we have seen some good catches in Gallants Channel and in the Morehead City Port Turning Basin. But then what? There is some evidence of fish being commercially netted a mile or more offshore. Did they pass us by? And if so, why? Water temperature, food supply, salinity water quality, storms…?
A few years ago, we noticed a similar effect when the speckled trout run was similarly and predominately farther off the beach rather than in local surf. Again, we know this because that year many specks were being caught commercially, being netted farther offshore and not right along the surf and from the piers.
I won’t go into catching the spots in much detail since it’s not rocket science as we know, and the baits are simple too. Bloodworms and shrimp are the traditional baits, but a number of years ago, the Fishbites family of baits made a big impact on baits of choice, especially with the cost of bloodworms reaching astronomical levels lately. Fishbites shrimp, clams, or even better, the Fishbites Bag O’ Worms, are a staple of many bottom fishing anglers these days. These fish are small panfish, so that is their culinary fate – beheaded, gutted, coated with cornmeal of other fish fry coating and boiled in oil. Bones are minimal and easily removed for a tasty morsel.
Have you ever watched the spots coming down the beach from a fishing pier? Just look for a cloud of mud, and they feed along the beach moving here on Bogue Banks where I dwell east to west. You will notice something interesting: that the spots will not go under the pier but go around the far end of it and slowly angle back to the surf along the beach, probably avoiding the nasty trolls under the pier.
---------------------
So, the fishing this week has been a bit bumpy, with Hurricane Nicole passing by and now a nasty cold front, reminding us it’s not late summer but mid fall.
Water temperatures bounced back up with the unreasonable, unseasonable to 72 degrees in the surf and 74 degrees in the sound, only to be reconfigured by the cold front Monday, dropping to 65 and 58 degrees respectively. Of course, the normal surf for mid-November is still the low 60s, typically dipping below 60 degrees by Thanksgiving.
---------------------
The inside drum and speckled trout action is still holding up with some big fish being taken on topwater and live baits alike.
However, in some of the marshes, all that is being caught is spike specks. The port turning basin is still a choice place to fish, along with the nearshore reefs for sheepshead, blues, red and black drum and gray trout.
---------------------
If you really want to load up on sheepshead, head for the Cape Lookout rock jetty.
This time of year, the sheepshead are heading out to the nearshore artificial reefs while surfing the hard structure of the rock jetty where good catches have been reported. Another location, if you have a chance for a day trip is to go to the Bonner Bridge remnant, which is now a productive fishing pier. Red and black drum and sheepshead are biting right now.
There are also plenty of sea mullet around right now, including in the Beaufort Inlet area, piers and surf, especially at night, and don’t forget the Swansboro waterfront in the ICS.
---------------------
Now for some specifics for the piers:
This past week has been very northeast windy with big, surfer swells here and along Topsail and high full-moon tides.
Oceanana Pier reports sea mullet and blues all week.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a couple days with basically no one fishing. They did have some puffers, sea mullet and small “spike” speckled trout or two (never a good sign) and small blues. Over the weekend, they did have a run of slot and well-over-slot red drum, really the first such action this fall. Big swells and bumpy water, hard to fish.
Seaview Pier reports that the sea mullet like the bumpy water, along with some red and black drum and pompano. No spots, no specks, no kings, but a few small gray trout. Where are the spots? Commercials are finding them 1 to 2 miles offshore passing us by.
Surf City Pier, however did report some big spots and sea mullet out at the end of the pier, especially at night. Last Saturday, there were some nice slot reds.
Jolly Roger Pier reports sea mullet, croaker, a few blues and even Spanish but NO kings.
---------------------
Offshore last week, not a place for man or beast.
And by the way, if it’s lunar high tides for November you have a hankering for, the perigee tides will be around the new moon bracketing Thanksgiving, from Nov. 23 to 27.
