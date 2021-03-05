LEXINGTON, Va. — Charles Cooley captured the first gold medal of his college career at the Southern Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The former West Carteret standout claimed the top spot in the pole vault with a personal-record 15 feet, 11 inches.
“I believed that a bunch of stuff was coming together for me to jump high enough, but I was seeded fifth, so I wasn’t supposed to even place,” the Western Carolina junior said.
Cooley won with ease despite missing two weeks of the season with a hamstring injury. The Citadel’s Sam Blumer was the runner-up with a 15-5 vault.
Cooley hadn’t come close to 15-11 leading up the league title meet, winning with a 15-2 vault on Jan. 25 at the VMI Team Challenge, and then vaulting 15-3 at the VMI Indoor Classic on Feb. 15 to place fifth.
“I felt really prepared to jump high, but because I hadn’t done it yet, I didn’t know exactly what to expect,” he said. “I definitely didn’t expect to win even with the PR that I had. I would have been happy placing, but first place felt pretty good.”
After finishing as the runner-up at the 3A state met as a senior at West with a 15-0 vault following a fourth-place finish as a junior with a 14-0 clearance, Cooley has enjoyed success as a Catamount despite a bumpy first two years.
He had three different pole vault coaches in his freshman and sophomore seasons, including two in his first year.
“We’ve had a bunch of coaching changes,” he said. “They all had different approaches to the pole vault. Some were more technical than others. Every time I felt like I was getting somewhere and making progress, we’d have a change. Just the inconsistency of that threw me for a loop.”
His sophomore season finally saw some coaching stability, and after adding steps to his run up to create more speed and power, the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the outdoor campaign.
Despite the instability, Cooley has performed well at the SoCon Indoor Track and Field Championships. He took fourth as a freshman with a 14-11 vault and third as a sophomore, clearing the bar at 15-3.
His recent 15-11 vault has boosted his confidence as the outdoor season approaches.
“My ego has definitely been expanded a little more,” he said. “I have high expectations for outdoor. I want to break the school record.”
Ryan Lewis (1999) and Charles Rice (2002) share the program outdoor record of 15-10. Cooley would smash that mark if he reaches his intended goal.
“Hopefully I can jump five meters (16-4),” he said. “Five meters is a big checkpoint in the pole vault. A lot of people aim for that.”
Cooley placed fifth as a freshman at the SoCon Outdoor Track and Field Championships thanks to a 14-07.25 vault.
He’s also enjoyed plenty of team success during his three years in Cullowhee as Western swept the indoor and outdoor league titles in his freshman season and has finished as runner-up in the past two league indoor meets.
