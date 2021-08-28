OCEAN — The Croatan cross country teams stayed perfect on the season Wednesday in their first home meet, topping West Carteret and D.H. Conley.
The boys team edged Conley by a single point 27-28, while West took third with 81.
The girls team outlasted West 25-34. while the Vikings took third with 76.
“It was truly an honor going against two of the best programs in the east,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “Both West Carteret and D.H. Conley are well coached and show nothing but class.”
Croatan and West filled the top 12 in the girls race with the Cougars earning eight spots and the Patriots taking four.
“Our girls had a very good home opener meet on a warm and humid day,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “They were racing to be on the team’s top five to be part of the relay team for our first invitational night race.”
Croatan’s Navaya Zales won the 40-runner girls race in 20 minutes, 29 seconds. West’s Eliza Craig Parker was the runner-up in 21:56. Croatan’s Avah Beikirch rounded out the top three in 22:41.
The Patriots took the next two slots with Sara Windsor finishing in 23:46 and Ansley Jones placing fifth in 24:01.
Croatan had four runners toe the line within 30 seconds of each other to take sixth through ninth places.
Samantha Hall, who has recovered from last season’s foot injury, timed in at 24:04, followed closely by Audrey Kirkwood in 24:06, Ayla Zales in 24:18 and freshman Kayla Hunt in 24:34.
West’s Bella Counts rounded out the top 10 in 24:45.
Croatan underclassmen continued to fill the top of the standings with sophomore Emilie Hayes clocking in at 24:56 and freshman Zenash Acevedo taking 12th in 25:29.
“Emilie Hayes, Zenash Acevedo, Cameran Ladd, Lillian Beck and Hazel Scott finished very close to each other, which is astounding to have that many runners pushing each other,” Quispe said.
Ladd finished 15th in 25:58, Beck took 18th in 26:56, and Scott placed 21st in 28:11.
West’s Riley Preston ended up 14th in 25:52, followed by sophomore teammate Ryan Germain, 20th in 28:05. West freshmen Elaina Sherline finished 22nd in 28:12, and sophomore Tyler Collins claimed 23rd in 28:18.
“The girls looked great today and were able to get a little closer to Croatan,” West co-coach Shelton Mayo said after watching his girls team lose by 17 points to the Cougars in the season opener. “Eliza Craig ran a strong race, but we were impressed with the improvements of Bella and Riley. Elaina was the first ninth-grader for us, and she continues to improve.”
Croatan’s Colten Rodriguez outran two members of the Conley team to win the 62-runner boys race in 17:34.
Teammates James Wallace and Matthew Quispe placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with Wallace timing in at 18:24, followed closely by Quispe in 18:25.
“Colten led the way, but James and Matthew were not too far behind,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “Our No. 4 runner this week was Tyrese Cone, who dropped a lot of time from our first meet. Trey Austin continues to run strong in the No. 5 position, followed by Kenny Lombreglia and Sean Manning, who both finished with the same time.”
Cone took eighth in 19:00, followed by fellow sophomore Austin in 19:16. Lombreglia and Manning each finished in 20:00.21.
“It was a very hot day, but we were able to run very well as a team,” Bulfer said. “A big reason for us running well is the leadership and dedication from our top seven runners. They work hard every day, and it is paying off. I have always said if your best seven athletes are your hardest workers, great things will come. As a coach, I am enjoying the ride.”
Hunter Guthrie gave West its top finisher with 11th in 20:31.
Sophomore teammate Carter Bass took 17th in 21:03, and freshman Chance McCubbin rounded out the top 20 runners for the Patriots, taking 19th in a personal record 21:30.
“The boys had a tough day as a team, and I do not know if it was lack of hydration or the heat, but we are better than that as a team,” Mayo said. “Some individuals had a great day. Ninth-graders Chance McCubbin and Jack Snipes improved, and both of them found themselves in the top seven for us today.”
Snipes took 28th in 23:43.
Other West top finishers included Ford Jenkins, 26th, 22:55; Riley Kay, 29th, 23:44; Cody Eure, 30th, 24:24; Grant Richardson, 31st, 24:31.
“Sophomore Riley Kay ran well today,” West co-coach Larry Lewis said. “He bettered last season's PR by over two minutes. He has benefited from running track in the spring.”
The Patriots were 54 points off Croatan’s winning pace. They trailed their county rival by 33 points in the season opener.
“Croatan and Conley are two of the best men’s teams in the east,” Lewis said. “It doesn't look like we were competitive, however, it was a valuable experience. Every time you race, you learning something about yourself. We are young and our goal is to get better each race. We are training to peak in mid-late October. We're not going to get down because we did not race well today.”
