SWANSBORO — The West Carteret girls cross team capped the regular season with a Wednesday with a 13-point win over both Dixon and Swansboro.
The Patriots scored 33 to pull away from the Bulldogs and host Pirates with those two each putting up 46.
“The top four girls crushed their times on the course compared to last year in quicker, cooler conditions,” West co-coach Shelton Mayo said. “Those girls are improving at the right time of the season.”
Seven West runners finished in the top 15.
Eliza Craig Parker was the runner-up in 20 minutes, 29 seconds, following Swansboro’s Delaney Horton in 19:57.
Sara Windsor took fifth in 22:41. Ansley Jones placed seventh in 23:47.
Bella Counts finished ninth in 24:01, followed by Ryan Germain in 10th in 24:43.
Caroline Dickinson claimed 13th in 25:44, and Tyler Collins ended up 15th in 26:35.
The Patriots took second to Swansboro in the boys race. The Pirates put up an impressive 19 points to West’s 43. Dixon was third with 58.
Freshmen led the way for West with Seth Nelson toeing the line in 19:33 to take fifth, followed by Chance McCubbin in sixth in 19:42.
“Seth and Chance continue to get better and better and are only in the ninth grade,” Mayo said.
Hunter Guthrie gave the Patriots three runners in the top seven with a 19:50 clocking.
Carter Bass rounded out the top 10 in 20:31.
Sandlin Nowell took 15th in 22:06, followed by Landon Gray in 16th in 22:23, and Grant Richardson in 22:24.
West will next participate in the 3A Coastal Conference championship meet on Wednesday at Northeast Creek Park in Jacksonville.
The West girls have won a whopping 18 straight league championships.
“Wednesday is going to be tough, but I think our teams will rise to the occasion and have their best times of the season,” Mayo said. “We have no idea what place in the conference that will be, but we know they will give all they have.”
