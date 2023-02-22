ROCKY MOUNT — The Croatan boys basketball team’s season came to an end Tuesday in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
The No. 30-seeded Cougars (11-13) lost on the road 68-45 at No. 3 Northern Nash (26-2). They advanced to the playoffs after placing fifth in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Northern Nash will move on to face No. 14 West Carteret (18-7) in the second round on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.