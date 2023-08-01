MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret has a number of headlining football players whose names have become familiar.
Daniel Barrow said we’ll learn more names this season.
“There’s going to be some other guys who step up, and we’ll see their names in the paper a lot,” Barrow said as enters his ninth season as coach. “It will be different guys each week, maybe.”
Barrow mentioned Willis Langley, Noah Anderson, Sean Cartwright and Landon Mann as players who have made strides over the summer.
Those players will be on the receiving end of passes from Jaylen Hewitt.
As a sophomore, Hewitt led West to a 7-4 overall mark and a 4-1 record in 3A Coastal Conference play to help the squad capture its second straight league title in a three-way tie with Richlands and White Oak. The Patriots were the highest-scoring team in the conference, averaging 37.6 points per game.
The Morehead City squad opened the year 2-2 before going on a 5-1 run to finish the regular season.
Hewitt threw for at least 280 yards in each of his last three games after not hitting that mark in his first eight starts, going 70-for-112 (63%) with 927 yards, 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
His top performance came in a 46-27 win over Croatan when he went 21-for-36 with 361 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
“We have some talented kids, guys who can do things with the football,” said Barrow. “Our receiving group is top-notch, and they have a guy who can get them the ball, which helps a lot.”
Hewitt will need players to toss the ball to after West lost plenty of wide receiver talent.
Adam Cummings led the team with 763 yards and 12 touchdowns on 46 catches, followed by Justice Dade’El with 585 yards and four touchdowns on 37 catches. Bryan Garner had 193 yards and a touchdown on 21 catches.
Seventy-eight players showed up for the first official day of practice on Monday.
Keegan Callahan and Jasiah Jones may form a “Big Three” with Hewitt.
Callahan returns after earning the News-Times Player of the Year. He was the best two-way player in the county, racking up an impressive 123 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions on defense and putting up 538 total yards and 10 touchdowns on offense.
Jones, a defensive back, had 33 tackles and four interceptions in his sophomore season.
Nick Johnson may have created a “Big Four,” but he transferred to White Oak over the summer. Johnson, a defensive end, had 64 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks as a sophomore.
“That’s a big loss,” Barrow said. “And not only to a rival, but to the one team in the conference we lost to last year. They return so much anyway and were looking tough already. He gives them bookend defensive ends.”
White Oak and Richlands tied West in the standings with 4-1 league marks to create a three-way championship share.
The Vikings bring back six of their top seven in total yards and 10 of their top 11 tacklers.
“White Oak and Richlands are both going to be tough this year,” Barrow said.
Cutler Newman is back for West after posting 53 tackles. Anderson had 70 tackles in his junior campaign.
The offensive line returns four starters. Brock Askey and Jaxon Lawrence are seniors, and Rodrigo Perez and Anthony Cuthbert are juniors.
The Patriots will host Rosewood on Wednesday, Aug. 9 for a scrimmage and then travel to South Lenoir later in the week.
West will be off the first week of the season and then host North Brunswick in the second week on Friday, Aug. 26. The Scorpions went 11-2 last season with a trip to the third round of the state playoffs.
