BEAUFORT — It was a three-strike kind of night on Friday for the East Carteret football team in its home opener versus Ayden-Grifton.
The Mariners (1-1) lost standout quarterback Adam McIntosh to injury, continued to show an inability to stop the run and dropped their first game of the season in a 34-20 loss.
“We’ve been talking about this – we couldn’t stop the run,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “We had a good plan. We knew (Ramik Moore) could run. We knew he could run over you, run through arm tackles and run around you if he wanted to, and he did. We struggled to bring him down.”
A week after running for 169 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a 20-14 loss to West Carteret, Moore shredded the East defense for 248 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
“Earlier in the game, we only had one hat to the ball, so we had to rally our guys to get more hats to the ball, and we started to do that, but that kid is good,” Frazier said. “He’s one of the best running backs I’ve coached against. He’s just a hard-nosed runner. He’s a different caliber.”
The 6-0, 195-pound battering ram started to get loose late in the first half, gaining 60 yards on his last three carries. He then opened up the second half with a tackle-breaking 69-yard scoring run on the first play from scrimmage.
The long TD run gave his team the lead for good at 22-20. He then made it a 28-20 contest midway through the fourth quarter on an 18-yard scoring run.
“He didn’t play as much last year,” Ayden-Grifton coach Todd Lipe said. “We had some older guys that played well, but man, he is so strong. He got hit a couple of times and got the wind knocked out of him, but he was able to come back.”
Garth Connell closed the book on East with 1:16 to go in the game with a 50-yard touchdown scamper.
Moore paced an offense that ran for 345 yards on 33 carries and totaled 400 yards on the night.
In the Mariners’ three losses last season to Southwest Onslow, Croatan and Louisburg, they failed to stop the run, and Frazier made it a point of emphasis in the offseason.
And now county rival Croatan (0-1) comes visiting this coming Friday. The Cougars’ game Friday (last night) at Pamlico was called off when the Hurricanes were forced into quarantine. Croatan did find another opponent tonight in West Craven.
“It’s a county rivalry, and the good thing about them is we know what they want to do,” Frazier said. “We know what we will get. They will run straight at us. We have to man-up. We will have a heavy dose of tackling in practice this week.”
Frazier hopes to have his star quarterback available for the county rivalry matchup.
McIntosh went down with a left quadricep injury with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter. He had totaled 121 yards of offense and two touchdowns up to that point.
“He took a helmet to it,” Frazier said. “He said he was fine, said it got tight. He was walking on it on the sideline, was able to put pressure on it.”
Trailing 8-7, McIntosh put his team back on top with a 1-yard run with 2:12 to go in the second quarter.
The Chargers quickly answered, going 65 yards in three plays with Moore accounting for 47 of them. Brandon Lancaster capped the drive with a 5-yard score to make it a 14-8 affair.
East then went down the field in just 23 seconds thanks to a 43-yard kickoff return from McIntosh. He scored on a tough 16-yard run with 40 seconds remaining to give his side a 20-14 lead going into the break.
He suffered the leg injury on the Mariners’ first drive of the second half.
“Unfortunately for them, their quarterback got hurt,” Lipe said. I hope he’s alright. He was their playmaker. He’s made plays for them these first two weeks. They didn’t score again after he went out.”
McIntosh opened the season becoming just the fourth runner in county history to go for more than 300 yards, rushing for 312 and five touchdowns in a wild 59-42 win over Swansboro.
In his absence, sophomore Darren Piner received his first varsity action under center. After a shaky start that saw him go 1-for-5, he settled down and showed some zip on the ball, going 4-for-7 for 59 yards the rest of the way.
“He did some good things,” Frazier said. “I did a bad job of preparing him to come in as the backup quarterback. I failed as a coach, not preparing him the same way I prepared Adam. He needed more reps in practice. We will have him prepared this week.”
The Mariners went three-and-out on the first two drives after losing McIntosh and picked up one first down on the following drive before punting. They got down to the Chargers’ 25-yard line on the final possession of the night before the clock ran out.
Miguel Bassotto, who scored the first touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run, led East in rushing and receiving. He went for 66 yards on 18 carries and caught five passes for 75 yards.
Shaun Gagon produced two catches for 38 yards, and Cameron Eakes registered two catches for 37 yards.
Here are results of the game:
Ayden-Grifton......................... 0 14 8 12 - 34
East Carteret.......................... 0 20 0 0 - 20
Ayden-Grifton East Carteret
12 First Downs 13
33-345 Rushes-yards 34-110
5-11-1 Passing 13-22-1
55 Passing yards 165
400 Total yards 275
1-29 Punts-average 3-26.7
1-0 Fumbles-lost 3-1
6-59 Penalties-yards 4-35
39 Return yards 58
Scoring Summary
EC – Bassotto 11 run (Harding kick), 11:54, 2nd.
AG – Lancaster 4 run (Moore run), 7:06, 2nd.
EC – McIntosh 1 run (Harding kick), 2:21, 2nd.
AG – Lancaster 5 run (run failed), 1:13, 2nd.
EC – McIntosh 16 run (run failed), 0:40, 2nd.
AG – Moore 69 run (Lancaster run), 11:42, 3rd.
AG – Moore 18 run (run failed), 6:00, 4th.
AG – Connell 50 run (pass failed), 1:16, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Ayden-Grifton – Moore 18-248; Connell 2-54; Lancaster 4-21; Nicholson 8-16; Woodard 1-6. East Carteret – Bassotto 18-66; McIntosh 11-28; Gray 2-13; Bryant 2-6; Piner 1-(-3).
PASSING: Ayden-Grifton – Nicholson 5-11-0-1-55. East Carteret – McIntosh 8-10-0-1-93; Piner 5-12-0-0-72.
RECEIVING: Ayden-Grifton – Whitfield 2-21; Wooten 2-20; Woodard 1-14. East Carteret – Bassotto 5-75; Gagnon 2-38; Eakes 2-37; Gray 2-6; Shepard 1-6; Shelton 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.