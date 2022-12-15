OCEAN — The East Carteret wrestling team traveled to Rosewood on Saturday for the USAF-Eagle/Nassef Girls Tournament.
Four Mariners wrestled in the boys tournament and one in the girls tournament, which together featured 33 teams in attendance.
Only Daniel White (14-3) placed in the competition. He won the gold in the 220-pound bracket with a 1:38 pin of Laney’s Mason Blue (19-2). Blue was a fifth-place grappler for La Costa Canyon in the California State Tournament last season.
White pinned his way through his bracket, ending all three of his matchups in the first period. He reached the finals with a 16-second pin of Ryan Baker (10-4) of Garner Magnet, and in the quarterfinals, pinned Trask’s Devon Grainger (11-12) in 46 seconds.
He had a bye in the first two rounds.
Josiah Hynes (17-7) came close to reaching a podium match, losing by 5-4 decision in the consolation semifinals to Rosewood’s Giovanni Rivera (4-1).
Hynes had previously defeated Rivera by 9-7 decision in the first round. He was knocked out of the winner’s bracket with a loss by 15-0 technical fall to Laney’s Avery Buonocore (19-0).
The Mariners also traveled to Richlands on Wednesday for a tri-meet with Dixon and the Wildcats.
They lost both matches, falling to Dixon 67-6 and Richlands 54-18, slipping to 2-8 in dual team action.
Luke Cordier (7-11) and White were the lone winners in the Dixon match. Cordier won by 6-2 decision over Christian Toney (0-1) at 152 pounds, and White won a 5-0 decision over Jonathan Harness (6-7) at 220.
Four grapplers scored victories against Richlands, including Aaron Gonzalez (8-7) at 182 pounds, Hynes at 145, Cordier at 152 and White at 220.
Hynes and Cordier both won razor-thin 6-5 decisions over their opponents, Hynes over Ryan McManus (9-8) and Cordier over Andrew Sterba (10-4).
East pins were by Gonzalez over Anthony Alvarez (0-3) and White over Semaj Thompson (6-7).
