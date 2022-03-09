MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team fell just short of the state championship game Saturday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort on Rob Cummings’ part.
The senior point guard helped his team cut an 11-point deficit to just two late in the fourth quarter before the Patriots fell 74-70 to Seventy-First in the 3A east regional final.
“I saw a two-minute video of the game, and I think I’ve watched it 20 times by now,” he said. “I might have to block the website.”
Cummings played the game of his life, establishing a career high in his final game in a West uniform with 31 points. After putting up nine points in the first half, he scored 22 in the second, including 12 in the fourth quarter.
“In the second half, I caught my stride,” he said. “It was just one of those nights where I was in the zone.”
He also finished with eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Cummings scored 30 points for the first time in his two-year varsity career. In 44 previous games at the varsity level, he had hit the 20-point mark on just three occasions. His previous career high came last season with 27 in a 77-62 victory over Swansboro. He entered the regional final averaging 9.3 points per game.
Trailing 61-50 with 2:53 to go, Worth Stack and Cummings scored 10 points apiece to get their team within two points on two occasions, first at 69-67 with 41.4 seconds left and then 70-68 with 19.4 remaining.
“I really liked at the end how we never gave up, so that is why I think it makes it a little easier,” Cummings said. “It was a team comeback. We just couldn’t get the job done.”
The Patriots struggled at the foul line, missing 17 free throws and shooting 51% from the line with an 18-for-35 effort. Most of those misses came in the first two quarters when the team shot 7-for-19.
Cummings said he won’t dwell on the points left at the line.
“It’s tough to think about, but you can sort of say that about every loss,” he said. “A couple of more plays and we could have won, but that is what I like about sports. You can look back on it and think about what could I have done better, or you can move forward.”
Despite the disappointment, Cummings remains in awe of his time in a varsity uniform, a career that includes back-to-back trips to the east regional final.
“We knew we were going to be pretty good,” he said. “I’m not going to lie. I did not think we were two final fours in a row good. I wouldn’t have believed it for a second if someone told me this is how it was going to go. I’ve had some surprises, and that was a good one.”
After losing its top four scorers and five of the top six from the previous year’s team, West opened some eyes last season with a surprising playoff run, culminating in a 72-69 overtime loss to Northwood in the regional final. The Patriots earned payback this season with a 51-44 win over Northwood in the regional semifinal.
“Last year stung a little bit,” Cummings said. “I would say in all the basketball games I’ve played, the rematch was definitely my favorite one. We played as a team, a lot of people scored, and the crowd … I have to give it to them. The community showed out for that game. They made that gym the loudest I’ve ever heard.”
He went for 10 points and five assists against Northwood.
The Patriots won two straight Coastal Conference championships with Cummings leading the attack from his point guard position and have now captured four league titles in a row for the first time in school history.
“We sort of saw it coming in middle school,” Cummings said. “The grade above us won conference, we won it, and the class below us won it.”
His time on the basketball court would have been enough to give him an outstanding high school athletic career, but he’s also shined in soccer and tennis.
He scored 16 goals for the Patriots – no other player had more than four goals – and added five assists during this past soccer season.
Last spring, he was the conference tennis singles champion and the league Player of the Year.
All of this, and he still has a 4.35 GPA and ranks in the top 20 of his class.
Cummings has been accepted to N.C. State and UNC-Chapel Hill where he could take part in Carolina Global Launch and spend his first semester in Dublin, Ireland.
“I haven’t really decided yet,” he said. “I need to decide pretty soon, though. I need to make up my mind in a couple of weeks. I’m thinking about flipping a coin, but that is probably not very smart.”
Here are a few of Cummings’ favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Hunger Games.”
Favorite TV Show: “SportsCenter.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Lil Baby.
Favorite Song: “Wants and Needs” by Drake.
Favorite Book: “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Kyrie Irving.
Favorite Vacation: Christmas trip to Europe.
Favorite Hobby: Boating with friends.
Favorite Subject: American History.
Favorite Quote: “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift.” – Kung Fu Panda.
Favorite Food: Steak (medium rare).
Favorite Drink: Ice Punch Gatorade.
Favorite Restaurant: The Cheesecake Factory.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: Beating Northwood in the regional semifinal.
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Mark Thompson.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Listening to music on the team with the bus.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Danny Duncan.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Michael Jordan, Jeff Bezos, Abraham Lincoln, Roy Williams and Tiger Woods.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Jaxon Ellingsworth, Parker Wood, Al Morris, Davis Adams, Peter Huynh and coach Mark Thompson.
Items For A Deserted Island: Phone, steak, basketball hoop, golf clubs and a machete.
