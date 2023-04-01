MOREHEAD CITY — If there is a silver lining to West Carteret’s 4-2 loss to Dixon on Friday, it’s that only one other team has scored a goal against the Bulldogs this spring.
The Patriots’ girls soccer team trailed 3-0 at halftime and gave up another goal right after the break en route to their first loss in six games.
They scored two goals late in the second half, but the damage was already done as they slipped to 7-4-1 overall and 1-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
“We played much better in the second half. It’s just a shame we didn’t do it sooner,” West coach Cory Noe said. “This was the first night all season where we played like we were sophomore-heavy, like we weren’t used to the varsity level.”
With the win, Dixon (8-1-2) took over first place in the conference at 3-0. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 9 in the 3A east, haven’t allowed a goal in league play, beating White Oak 9-0 on Tuesday and Croatan 4-0 on March 21.
The only other goals Dixon has given up this season came in a 3-2 loss to Clinton (11-0-2), the No. 1 team in the 2A east. The matchup with West featured the two highest-ranked teams from the conference with West at No. 7. The Patriots defeated Richlands 2-1 on Tuesday.
West and Dixon play again in Holly Ridge on April 26.
“It’s definitely one that got away from us,” Noe said. “I can’t wait to play them again. I truly believe we’ll see a different result when we go to their place.”
The Patriots got both of their goals from set pieces. Roxy Shultz was fouled in the box on a breakaway with five minutes and change on the clock, and Sasha Baker slotted the ensuring penalty kick. The second goal came in the 78th minute off a free kick from Baker.
“Roxy earned that penalty through clever attacking play, and Sasha delivered in a high-pressure situation,” Noe said. “We trust her in moments like that.”
Dixon’s Kaitlyn Grooms scored the first goal of the match in the 4th minute. Olivia Terry slotted one in the 13th to make it a 2-0 game, and she put another away in the 37th to give the Bulldogs their three-goal lead at the break. Then, Regan Row found the back of the net in a scrum in front of the net 1:12 into the half.
“I think they scored three goals in the first half on five attacks,” Noe said. “They won the duals and we didn’t, and that makes all the difference in a game like this. Frustrating would be the simplest way to put it.”
The Patriots played the entire match without their senior defensive captain, Emmy Wade Langley, who has missed the last three games with a concussion.
By the end of the match, leading scorer Sam Huber was also on the sideline with a leg injury.
The Patriots took 13 shots in the game, and in the net, keeper Chloe Dunn made two saves in the second half. West earned five corner kicks to four for the Bulldogs. Dixon goalie Avah Burns made four saves in the match.
Next up for West is a home game against Croatan (3-6 overall) on Thursday.
Dixon will host East Lincoln (7-2-2) on Friday.
