RICHLANDS — West Carteret passed its first major league test Tuesday in its 3A Coastal Conference opener.
The Patriots held off a scrappy Richlands squad in a 2-1 contest to stay unbeaten in its fifth straight game. They are 4-0-1 in those games and 7-3-1 overall.
The Wildcats (7-3-2) had put up a 7-0-2 record in a nine-game stretch but have now lost two straight after dropping a 3-0 nonconference tilt to Clinton.
“We were ready for Richlands,” West first-year head coach Cory Noe said. “I was a little worried. It was an away game, a long bus ride in the middle of the week, but the girls were ready. We looked really good.”
The Patriots are 10th in the MaxPreps 3A east rankings while the Wildcats are 11th.
There was about five minutes remaining when Aubrey McCall fed Sam Huber and Huber crossed it to Mary Neal Rowland, who missed on her first attempt at the pass, but did a little pirouette and deposited the ball in the top corner.
Huber provided her team a 1-0 lead in the first half on an Addison McAnulty assist.
Caitlynn Guarino hit the equalizer on a Kamrey Watkins assist with 10 minutes to go in the half. Their team dominated play before the break but couldn’t find the back of the net again.
Noe credited Caroline Dickinson for her work defending the talented Guarino.
“She’s been really strong all season,” he said. “She’s really quick and always willing to go 100% in every practice and every drill.”
Due to injuries and yellow cards, Noe had to shuffle the deck to pull off the win in a game where depth was an issue.
“It got spicey,” he said. “Usually, I turn and look and know immediately who I want to go in, but I whipped around and I stared for a minute, and thought, ‘What do I do here?’”
A makeshift backline of Maura Huber, Eliza Shertzer, Lily Smith and Dickinson also proved an asset to the team.
“We protected them some by turning up the pressure in the second half and playing in their third,” Noe said. “We could not score even though we had chance after chance. We hit the post, the top bar, the side netting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.