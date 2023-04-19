OCEAN — The Croatan girls soccer team returned to the pitch after spring break on Saturday, losing to East Lincoln 5-0.
The Cougars fell to 3-9 overall with the loss, their third straight and seventh in the last nine games.
The Ocean team has followed its traditional path of playing tough nonconference teams this spring but has struggled in competition. East Lincoln (10-3-2) is the No. 4 team in the 3A west, one of six highly ranked Croatan opponents this season.
The Cougars have also faced Jacksonville (14-0), the No. 3 team in the state, No. 7 in state Hoggard (9-2-1), No. 5 in the 3A Fike (11-2-1), No. 6 in the 3A west Hickory (10-2-2) and No. 7 in 4A east Laney (9-4-1), losing in all of those games.
Croatan is the No. 33 team in the 3A east.
They faced a 2-0 deficit in the first half against the Mustangs and gave up three more goals in the second half.
There was no scoring information available from the game.
Croatan entered the week with two 3A Coastal Conference games on the schedule. It hosted Dixon on Tuesday and will travel to Richlands on Friday.
While the Cougars went into the break with tough finishes against nonconference opponents, they were 2-2 in the conference and entered the week in third place of the standings.
They still have their work cut out for them with four teams ranked in the top 20 of the division. Dixon leads the pack at 3-0-1, West Carteret is in second at 2-1 and Richlands is in fourth at 1-1-1.
