MOREHEAD CITY — Finding the bottom of the net early wasn’t a problem for the West Carteret boys basketball team on Wednesday.
The Patriots scored a season-high 30 points in the opening quarter of the 71-54 win over Havelock to improve their record to 13-3 overall.
The nonconference tilt was a break from the Patriots’ 3-0 start to the 3A Coastal Conference schedule. They’ll get back to league action on Friday with a trip to Dixon (0-3).
The Rams dropped to 1-16 overall with the loss. The two teams met in Havelock on Dec. 2 with West winning 70-42. The Patriots are currently riding a six-game winning streak and ranked No. 3 in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 3A east RPI rankings.
When the buzzer rang out to signal the end of the first period, the home team was leading by a whopping 30-11 score. That fell one point shy of matching West’s best first-quarter advantage this season at 19 points. At East Carteret on Nov. 29, the Patriots led 26-6 after the first eight minutes for a 20-point spread.
Six West scorers got in on the early action, led by 11 points from Jaylen Hewitt, six from Adam Cummings and five from Jaxon Whitaker.
Hewitt finished the game with a team-high 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
He was also one of four Patriots to reach double scoring figures. Worth Stack finished with 13 points, Cummings had 12 and Jaxon Whitaker 10.
Other rebound leaders were Xavier Jones with seven, Whitaker with six and Dylan McBride with five. McBride and Cummings each dished five assists, and Whitaker had two steals and a block.
West only turned the ball over twice in the first half and led 44-22 at the break.
By game’s end, the Patriots had outrebounded the Rams 40-30 and sunk six three-pointers compared to four for the visitors. They shot 44 percent from the floor and 7-for-9 from the foul line.
Havelock’s scoring leader was Vic Steward with a game-high 18 points. The Rams sank four treys and shot 12-for-19 from the free throw line.
West will look to add another win to its streak Friday when it travels to Dixon. The Patriots are off to a hot start looking for their fifth straight conference championship.
Next week, they will host Richlands (1-2) on Wednesday and travel to White Oak (2-1) on Friday. West beat the Vikings 61-57 at home on Jan. 10.
Havelock will host D.H. Conley on Friday, Jan. 27.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Havelock............................. 11 11 12 20 - 54
West Carteret..................... 30 14 8 19 - 71
HAVELOCK (54) – Steward 18, Waller 8, Strong 8, George 7, Hyman 6, Patillo 4, Arroyo 3.
WEST CARTERET (71) – Hewitt 15, Stack 13, Cummings 12, Whitaker 10, Collins 8, McBride 8, Starling 3, Jones 2.
