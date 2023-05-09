OCEAN — Richlands handed the Croatan softball team its second straight loss and seventh defeat in its last eight games to end the regular season on Friday in a 7-1 outcome.
The Wildcats won the 3A Coastal Conference with a 9-1 mark and went 18-3 overall.
The Cougars ended 2-8 in the league and 3-11 overall.
Makenzie Goin and Megan Pittman combined to strike out 11 and walk none while giving up one unearned run on four hits.
LeNayah Jackson and Abigail Hunter each drove in two runs and Erin Thibault scored two runs.
There were no stats available for Croatan.
