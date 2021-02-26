WILMINGTON — West Carteret’s impressive postseason run took a second step Thursday with a 63-45 win over New Hanover in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
The No. 6-seeded Patriots (10-2) dismantled the No. 3 Wildcats (9-2) on the road, just two days after putting up another double-digit win in the first round, 67-37 over Walter M. Williams.
West was at home in the third round on Saturday, facing No. 10 Northern Guilford (16-0), which defeated No. 2 Southern Lee in the first round and No. 15 Westover in the second. See results of that game in the Wednesday edition.
West last battled Northern Guilford in the 2016-2017 playoffs, losing 69-57 in the first round.
The winner of that game will play in the regional final against either No. 1 Terry Sanford (11-1) or No. 13 Northwood (12-2).
Hosting an “Elite Eight” playoff game is a first for West. The program reached the regional semifinal before the 1985-1986 state championship, but those games were played at neutral sites.
The Patriots reached another program best when it locked up a third straight 3A Coastal Conference championship during the regular season, a stretch of titles that goes back to the 2018-2019 season, during longtime coach Craig McClanahan’s final season. McClanahan died last year after a battle with cancer.
“This was such a good win for the program,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “I wish Craig could see it. You know he’s watching from above.”
Junior Jaxon Ellingsworth had another special night on the court with a team-high 28 points. He’s averaging 20.5 points per game this season.
“Jaxon Ellingsworth was a beast tonight,” Mansfield said. “He only scored 10 in the first round, and he scored 28 tonight. That’s the luxury we have. If they focus on one person, the next person steps up.”
The double- figure lead West exited the game with didn’t come until late. The Wildcats slimmed the lead to a three-pointer going into the fourth quarter, where West finally took hold of the game and outscored its host 24-9.
“It was a dogfight,” Mansfield said. “Lots of leads exchanged. We went into halftime up six, and then it was down to three to start the fourth quarter. I knew if we kept our composure, we could finish it.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret.......................... 12 17 10 24 - 63
New Hanover........................... 13 10 14 9 - 45
WEST CARTERET (63) – Ellingsworth 28, McBride 10, Cummings 9, Gillikin 7, Graves 5, McLaughlin 2, Stack 2.
NEW HANOVER (45) – Jones 14, Waddell 10, Pocknett 7, Vaughn 5, Clark 5, Pellom 2, Williamson 2, Aldrich 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.