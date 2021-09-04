WINTERVILLE — The West Carteret girls cross country team captured a five-team meet Wednesday afternoon at Boyd Lee Park.
The Patriots put up 33 points to run away from White Oak with 56, New Bern 84, D.H. Conley 85 and J.H. Rose 103.
The boys were the runner-up to D.H. Conley with the Vikings tallying 29 points to West’s 49. White Oak was third with 62, and J.H. Rose took fourth with 100. New Bern didn’t compete on the boys’ side.
“We are really proud of both teams today,” West co-coach Larry Lewis said. “We had a heart-to-heart in practice this week. We challenged the kids, told them it’s time to start pushing ourselves more in races, time to stick our noses where it doesn’t belong and see what happens.”
The teams arrived in Winterville in time to set up before the bottom fell out, with the downpour cooling things off some, but created sloppy and humid conditions. A rainbow welcomed the boys at their end of their race.
“They responded,” Lewis said. “They competed. More than half the kids that ran today got a PR. It was a good day. The kids are excited about their performances and are improving each week.”
Eliza Craig Parker ran away from the rest of the 53-runner girls field. She had a 20-second lead at the 1-mile mark and just kept cranking the pace, winning in 20 minutes, 58 seconds. J.H. Rose’s Maisy Woodmansee was the runner-up in 21:57.
Sara Windsor gave the Patriots their next top finisher in 22:45 to take fifth.
West filled the seventh through 10th spots with Ansley Jones timing in at 23:05, followed by Bella Counts in 23:34 and Ryan Germain in 23:43.
“The girls team was packed close together, and the group of Ansley, Bella, and Ryan pushed each other and improved so much from earlier in the season,” West co-coach Shelton Mayo said. “Hopefully they can continue to get stronger and get closer to our senior frontrunners Eliza Craig and Sara. Those two show fantastic leadership and are helping the whole team improve.”
Riley Preston took 15th in 24:41. Elaina Sherline was 25th in 25:56, followed by Tyler Collins in 27th with a 26:37 time.
Hunter Guthrie gave the Patriots their top finisher in the 64-runner boys meet with a runner-up time of 19:07.
Freshman Chance McCubbin took eighth in 19:41, followed by sophomore Carter Bass in ninth in 19:43.
Landon Gray placed 20th in 21:00, followed by freshman Seth Nelson in 23rd in 21:13.
“We were excited to notice that many of our top finishers in the boys’ race were ninth and 10th graders,” Mayo said. “This team is young and is just going to continue to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.