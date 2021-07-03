Coronavirus pandemic restrictions may be largely over, but summer is in full swing, so there is a lot of extra free time in our house.
Between mornings spent running around the kitchen screaming or afternoons in the pool splashing each other to near-drowning, my two kids are all over the place. Predictably, though, every day around 4 p.m., my 7-year-old, Cameron, tuckers out.
He flops himself on the couch, and then he’s at his film-loving dad’s mercy. He has learned this summer that since I love movies, he’s stuck watching them with me. We just went through a big fantasy kick, with franchises like “Lord of the Rings” and “Harry Potter” on tap for a few weeks.
Now, I’m flipping the script on him and going through a long list of sports favorites. His eyes glossed over with “Field of Dreams,” but tough, that’s the price you have to pay for sharing the living room TV with dear old dad.
We made it halfway through “Rudy” when I realized, I’d never sat down and compiled my own list of the best movies for each sport. Some are obvious, like “Breaking Away” for cycling or “He Got Game” for basketball, but what about a sport like baseball, for which there are dozens of quality films created and adored?
This smells like a good series for summer, so let’s take this journey together. Here are, in my opinion, the three best movies about baseball, separated into categories of Best Drama, Best Comedy and – this one’s for you, Cam – Best Kids.
Kevin Costner will have a big role in this week’s column and for good reason. The two-time Academy Award winner is the sports movie G.O.A.T., featured in films such as “Bull Durham,” “Field of Dreams,” “For Love of the Game,” “Draft Day,” “Tin Cup,” “American Flyers” and “McFarland USA.”
“Field of Dreams” gets the nod here for Best Drama about baseball. It’s hard to argue when every grown man who watches the film lets at least a single tear slip when Costner finally asks his dad, played by Dwier Brown, for a game of catch. Heavy-handed themes can elevate a film, and this one is is every bit as much about the relationships between fathers and sons as it is about hardball.
The plot is pretty simple – Iowa farmer Ray Kinsell hears a voice in his head saying, “If you build it, he will come,” and acts on it, building a baseball diamond in his cornfield. Slowly, baseball legends emerge from the crops. “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and the other 1919 Chicago White Sox players who were banned for throwing that year’s World Series begin to play on the field, and after Costner looks for wisdom from a retired author played by James Earl Jones, he gets a visit from the spirit of his estranged father.
Costner was only a year removed from his “Bull Durham” performance, but he exuded the spirit of baseball in the best, sappiest way in “Field of Dreams.” The pace of the movie is slow, like baseball, but it builds and builds like an iconic game until it reaches an emotional peak.
“Bull Durham” is my Best Comedy pick, and it’s one of the first sports movies I remember watching. It was one of those cable TV stalwarts that adults felt comfortable leaving on when I walked in the room, which only made it more enticing for me because I knew there was going to be at least a couple scenes out of my age range.
As an adult, “Bull Durham” still makes me laugh out loud a time or two. It’s not as funny as “Major League” with Charlie Sheen, but it’s a better movie. Costner grabs your attention with his best smoldering Han Solo, impression while Tim Robbins’ goofiness keeps you chuckling.
The story – about an up-and-coming hotshot pitcher and the veteran catcher who couldn’t hack it, both of whom battle for the attention of Susan Sarandon – is an old one now in sports movies, but “Bull Durham” tells it best. Talent is a zero-sum commodity in baseball, something the film underlines with snappy writing and a true understanding of the game. Besides, does anyone look more natural playing a baseball player on screen than Costner?
There are a ton of baseball kids movies that I grew up adoring – looking at you, “Rookie of the Year” – but “The Sandlot” gets my nod here for Best Kids movie. It has no real stars other than the terrible stepdad-playing Denis Leary, although James Earl Jones does make a brief appearance as a retired player from the Negro Leagues. “The Sandlot” has no frills or dramatic twists. It’s truly just a story about childhood, baseball and making summer friends.
The narrative revolves around “Smalls,” an awkward, sports-averted 11-year-old who is taken under the wing of his new town’s best hardballer, Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez, and introduced to a motley crew of Little Leaguers. His appreciation for the game grows as the bond with his new friends strengthens, but it all comes to a dramatic head when the neighborhood mongrel gives chase in what the movie dubs “the biggest pickle any of them had ever seen.”
There are so many baseball movies, it’s hard to pick just three. It’s the love of the game that sticks out the most about these three films. Baseball can be uncomplicated and emotional if it’s done right. Like Trey Wilson said in “Bull Durham,” “You throw the ball. You hit the ball. You catch the ball.”
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.