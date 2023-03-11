OCEAN — The Croatan girls lacrosse team notched its second straight win Friday, beating New Bern 10-6 at home.
Croatan led 6-2 at halftime, and both teams scored four goals in the second half. Lauren Hayden was a one-woman wrecking machine for the Cougars (2-1), getting in on nine of the 10 goals with four assists and five of her own goals.
“It was a good team win,” Croatan coach Nick Moore said. “The defense played well, marked up on girls and knocked down passes. Our ride looked good, making it difficult for them to transition, and our clear was great as we pushed it up the field from defense to offense.”
The Cougars also beat Ashley 11-8 on Wednesday. They opened their season on March 1 with an 11-7 loss to Laney.
Moore joked that the close finishes might give him some gray hairs, but he acknowledged they make the team better in the long run.
The team will hope to stay on the right side of the close scores going forward with two of its next three games slated against tough opponents. The Cougars play Hoggard (2-1) at home on Thursday and travel to First Flight (2-0) on Tuesday, March 21.
“It's good for us,” Moore said. “I scheduled these games to challenge our girls. You don’t want blowouts in any direction. Good 50-50 games bring out heart and grit. That’s what we’re looking for.”
The win over New Bern was a solid one for Croatan, considering both teams lost by four goals to Laney earlier this season. New Bern also lost 8-7 to First Flight on March 3.
The four-goal difference against the Bears came courtesy of generous substitutions from Moore. The Cougars led 9-2 before giving the bench a chance to play competitive minutes. The Bears scored four goals in the last eight minutes.
“We made a few mistakes that led to a few goals,” Moore said, “but it was good to see a lot of girls get a chance to play.”
The Cougars have a formidable one-two scoring punch with Kate Wilson and Hayden, but Wilson rolled her ankle in the third minute of the game and stayed out for the remainder of it. She still scored one goal, the first one of the game in the third minute off an assist from Hayden.
“We wanted to make sure she didn’t aggravate her foot any worse,” Moore said. “We knew we had the game in control, so we kept her out just as a caution.”
Hayden scored her second goal on a free position shot in the same minute, followed by another goal off a Ginger Hayden assist. Her next three goals all came off free positions.
In the second half, the Cougars got two goals apiece from Maddie Sutton and Crystina Canady. Hayden assisted three of them, while the final goal from Canady came off a pass from Olivia Caulder.
Sutton is a freshman and Canady a sophomore.
“(Canady) is a first-year player for us, never played the game before,” Moore said. “She picked it up this summer, and she has definitely impressed us. She’s a good complement to Lauren down low, and she’s just a sophomore, so we’re excited to see how she grows.”
In the net, goalie Devan Maready finished the game with 18 saves.
“She’s our heart and soul, a big motivator for the team,” Moore said. “She’s highly competitive, and she doesn’t give up easy goals.”
New Bern’s leading scorer was Lyddie Reynolds with three goals and one assist. Kaitlyn Gratz scored two goals and Esah Innerarity one. Five of the Bear’s six goals came on free positions.
After the Hoggard game, Croatan will start conference play with a trip to Swansboro (0-1) on Friday.
New Bern will travel to White Oak (0-4) on Monday.
