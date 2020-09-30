NEWPORT — The Gramercy Christian volleyball team jumped to 5-2 with back-to-back victories last week.
The Warriors defeated the Coastal Brigade Home School team 3-1 on Thursday after blanking New Bern Christian Academy 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The wins upped the Warriors’ NCCAA South Conference record to 3-2, tying them with New Bern for second place.
Living Water Christian (4-1) remains in first place. Gramercy fell to Living Water 3-1 on Sept. 18. Its only other loss was 3-1 to New Bern on Aug. 28.
The Warriors lost the first set to Coastal Brigade before winning three straight sets to prevail 21-25, 25-9, 25-11, 25-16. The team got stellar performances from its three seniors Macie Williams, Ella Taylor and Autumn Tuckey.
Williams topped the stat sheet with 19 kills, three assists and a service ace, Taylor was a serving machine with 13 aces on top of a team-high 14 assists and six kills, and Tuckey finished with 13 assists.
Other contributors were Haleigha Shingleton with five kills and two aces and Maddie Trossen with four kills.
The shutout over New Bern, Gramercy’s fourth straight-set win of the season, finished in the Warriors’ favor 25-12, 27-25, 25-19.
Williams tallied 14 kills and two aces, Taylor finished with 12 assists, eight kills and two aces, Tuckey dished out 12 asissts, Shingleton and Trossen had two kills apiece and Redmond put up four aces.
Gramercy will be at Jacksonville Christian Academy (3-3) on Friday for a rematch from a 3-0 victory on Sept. 8.
