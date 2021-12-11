OCEAN — The Croatan winter track and field teams controlled their fourth consecutive meets Tuesday in a multi-team home meet.
The boys racked up 154 points to run away with a six-team meet. West Carteret took the runner-up spot with 48, followed by East Carteret with 36.
Southwest Onslow finished fourth with 29, followed by West Craven with eight and Kinston with six.
The girls produced 109 points, followed by West Carteret with 94. East Carteret took third with 43, followed by West Craven with four and Southwest Onslow with one.
Both Croatan teams have now won four meets in a row to begin the winter season.
The boys collected eight victories with six individuals taking first place, including: Cooper Stephens, 55-meter hurdles, 9.22 seconds; Matthew Quispe, 500 meters, 1:07; James Wallace, 1,000 meters, 2:40; Tim McCabe, 3,200 meters, 12:30; Zach Pruett, pole vault, 11-feet; and Will Rouse, shot put, 44-05.
The 1,600-meter relay team won in 3:38, and the 3,200-meter relay team was victorious in 10:42.
The Cougars had eight runner-up finishes with Pierce Manhnke earning three. He cleared 33-07 in the triple jump, hit 16-04 in the long jump and got over 5-02 in the high jump.
Other second-place finishers included: Michael McCabe, 55-meter hurdles, 9.32; Luke Nicolajsen, 500 meters, 1:09; Colten Rodriguez, 1,000 meters, 2:41; Jack Daffron, pole vault, 10-06; and the 800-meter relay, 1:39.
Six individuals took third place, including: Tim McCabe, 55-meter hurdles, 10.81; Kenny Lombreglia, 500 meters, 1:09; Tyrese Cone, 1,600 meters, 5:03; Elijah Miller, 3,200 meters, 13:53; Ben Futral, pole vault, 10-0; and Luke Reardon, long jump, 15-11.
The 1,600-meter relay team also took third in 4:11.
Five individuals earned wins in the girls meet, including: Paige Merrell, 55-meter hurdles, 9.32; Navaya Zales, 1,000 meters, 3:05; Ayla Zales, 3,200 meters, 13:24; Cailin Ames, shot put, 33-03; and Jadyn Melby, pole vault, 7-0.
Three relay teams also crossed the line first, including the 800-meter team in 2:02, the 1,600-meter team in 4:38 and the 3,200-meter team in 11:42.
Audrey Kirkwood captured three runner-up spots. She timed in at 1:23 in the 500 meters, 3:38 in the 1,000 meters and 13:27 in the 3,200 meters. Carly Gordinier also grabbed a second, clocking in at 9.86 in the 55-meter hurdles.
Four individuals placed third, including: Alyssia Trigleth, 500 meters, 1:24; Zenash Acevedo, 1,000 meters, 3:48; Ayla Zales, 1,600 meters, 6:05; and Janelle Ketner, 3,200 meters, 15:17.
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots garnered four triumphs in the girls meet with Kenley Ballou finishing the 300 meters in 44.10, Grace Guilford taking the 500 meters in 1:19, Bella Counts hitting the line in the 1,600 meters in 6:00 and Tyler Collins clearing 5-04 in the high jump.
Guilford placed second in the high jump with a 4-06 leap.
Hubbard Stack grabbed two runner-up spots, finishing the 55 meters in 8.02 and clearing 6-0 in the pole vault.
Mary Beth Garrison took second in the triple jump at 30-05 and claimed third in the 300 meters in 45.58.
Isabella Mennella collected a pair of third-place spots, timing in at 11.09 in the 55-meter hurdles and hitting 25-08 in the triple jump.
Ashlyn Lewis ended up second in the shot put with a 25-08 push, followed by Taylor Murphy-Canto at 25-04.
Caroline Dixon was the runner-up in the 1,600 meters in 6:02.
Hunter Guthrie gave the boys team its lone victory with a leap of 5-04 in the high jump.
Peyton Wheeler placed second in the high jump with a 5-02 clearance and took the runner-up spot in the 300 meters in 38.76.
Seth Nelson claimed a runner-up finish in the 1,600 meters in 5:03, Riley Kay was second in the 3,200 meters in 13:19, Xhaiden Mosby took second in the triple jump with a 32-03.5 leap, and Noah Munden was the runner-up in the shot put with a 41-02 push.
Sasha Primin-Kane ended up third in the shot put with a 35-07 throw.
EAST CARTERET
Andralyn Livingston won two events in the girls meet, toeing the line in 7.10 in the 55 meters and hitting 15-11 in the long jump.
Cece Johnson captured the triple jump with a 31-07 leap and claimed the runner-up spots in the long jump at 14-02 and the 300 meters in 44.98.
Gabby Dalia took third in the long jump with a 11-04 clearance.
Shaun Gagnon earned two triumphs in the boys meet, taking the triple jump with a 36-07 tale of the tape and the long jump with a 17-06 leap. He also claimed second in the 300 meters in 38.37.
William Sanchez won the 1,600 meters in 4:45 and took third in the 1,000 meters in 2:52.
