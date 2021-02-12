OCEAN — Croatan football coach Andrew Gurley was on a tight schedule Wednesday during the first official week of practice.
He spent the first part of the afternoon coaching the girls basketball team through its practice before rushing over to the football field to work with the varsity squad.
While no stranger to the customary overlap between the two sports, this will be the first year he has to coach the two sports simultaneously. His girls basketball team is 7-2 overall.
“It’s not totally different, trying to balance those (two sports),” Gurley said. “I’ve been able to spend time with both groups. We’re just happy to have the opportunity to compete.”
There is a long list of changes in place for football due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most notably a February start. If there is a silver lining to a winter football season, though, it’s the weather. Heat cramps and dehydration are no longer at the top of the list for health concerns, like when football starts in the dead heat of August.
“The timing is a little different, but it hasn’t changed the way we approach practice,” Gurley said. “If anything, the boys are a little more comfortable.”
Gurley is entering his third year as head coach of the program. He’ll have solid numbers too, with nearly 60 split between varsity and jayvee.
“The numbers are pretty good across the board,” he said. “We had a good showing during workouts leading up to the season. It has been a challenge with all of the different sports going on at once, but so far everything has worked out pretty smoothly.”
The Cougars are coming off a 4-8 season, in which they went 3-4 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. The final record is a disappointment, considering the program actually finished 9-3 on the field. A self-reported player ineligibility infraction forced the team to forfeit five wins. On the field, Gurley’s Cougars have gone 15-9 over the last two seasons, reaching the state playoffs in both.
“I don’t even think the guys remember that, honestly,” Gurley said. “Sometimes I still forget. People ask, how did y’all do last year, and I answer 9-3. Sometimes a paperwork issue becomes bigger than it’s supposed to be, and that’s OK. These guys know what they’ve accomplished, and they’re hungry to get back out there and compete.”
The Cougars bring back a wealth of skill position talent on top a matured line that will need to be solid for the offense to succeed in its split veer scheme.
“We’re excited about the skill position guys we have coming back,” Gurley said, “but I’m really excited about our offensive line. We’ve been young there recently, and now we’ve got a group coming up that is hungry and ready for their time. A little chemistry and a little experience, and we think they can be really good.”
Croatan’s three-headed rushing attack returns to the backfield, led by Colton Sullivan who had 1,030 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Alex Barnes rushed for 812 yards and nine touchdowns, and J.J. Pritchett racked up 680 yards and eight scores.
Quarterback Dustin Hayden had 389 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, on top of 326 passing yards with four scores through the air. His top returning target is Andrew Mendolia who had five catches for 96 yards last season.
Another benefit for the offense is familiarity with the playbook. Croatan is running the same offense for the second straight year, giving its personnel the experience to be more versatile within it.
“Last year was teach, teach, teach,” Gurley said. “Now, we’re able to review and polish things. That’s the fun in having an experienced group. You can throw things at them, and they don’t flinch.”
Gurley will be joined by assistant coaches Chuck Colborn, Dave Boal, Jodi Stouffer, Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby, Jim Stephens, Tanner Ramsey and Patrick Ventre, as well as volunteer coach Rick Copeland.
The Cougars will start their season on Friday, Feb. 26 at home against Jacksonville.
“I’m ready to go,” Gurley said. “I’ve been waiting for five months to get this football season going. We’re taking it one day at a time still, though. You never know what’s going to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.