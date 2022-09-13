OCEAN — The Croatan football team will wrap up its nonconference schedule on Friday when it hosts Beddingfield.
The Cougars are coming off a 42-0 defeat to East Duplin on the road, but they’ll face an easier opponent in the Bruins (1-3). Beddingfield is coming off its first win of the season, 34-27 over Ayden-Grifton, but that followed three straight losses by a combined score of 121-30.
Beddingfield presents a good matchup for a Croatan defense familiar with covering the run game. Like the Cougars, the Bruins have gotten most of their offensive yards this season on the ground. After four games, they have rushed for 734 yards and only passed for 128. They have only attempted a pass in two of those games.
The Bruins lean on two running backs – senior Malik Woodard who has 372 yards and two touchdowns and sophomore Desmond Wooten who has 194 yards and two scores.
Croatan’s offense hit a brick wall against East Duplin with only 107 total yards, but it has proven resilient already this season with back-to-back wins after opening the year with a 42-0 loss to Havelock.
In four games, the Cougars have rushed for 989 yards and 11 touchdowns, led by Brayden Stephens’ 684 yards and seven scores. Anthony Bentz has rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns.
