PINEY GREEN — The West Carteret baseball team capped its third straight perfect season in league play Friday night at White Oak.
The Patriots cruised to a 9-1 victory to move to 10-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference for the second year in a row. They put up a 9-0 mark in 2021.
West has now won six consecutive league crowns, going 58-3 in that time.
The Morehead City club is 96-35 overall during the stretch after going 15-6 this season.
Jackson Sproul, Ryland Howell and Josh Mason combined to give up just one hit over seven innings in the blowout win over White Oak.
Mason struck out four and walked two in two hitless innings. Howell struck out five and walked none in two hitless innings. Sproul struck out five, walked one and gave up one run on one hit in three innings.
Blaine Norris and Landon Gray led West with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Gray hit a double and also scored two runs. CW Bayer and Jaxon Lawrence each had a double and scored a run.
Each team struggled in the field with five errors.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
West Carteret....................060 200 1 - 9 9 5
White Oak..........................010 000 0 - 1 1 5
WP – Sproul
LP –Tascione
West Carteret leading hitters: Lawrence 1-1 (2B), run; Langley 1-1; Norris 2-3, 2 RBIs; Gray 2-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Bayer 1-2 (2B), run; Mitchell 1-4, run; Pavy 1-5, run.
White Oak leading hitters: Graff 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.